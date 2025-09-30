Gen Z Is Rethinking Its Wine Drinking Habits

Earlier this month, wine giant Gallo announced that it was purchasing Whiny Baby, a company with a focus on making wine appealing to a younger generation of drinkers. The alcoholic preferences of this generation have been in the spotlight in recent years, with beverage companies and tastemakers alike carefully monitoring what Gen Z is drinking — and what it might mean for the industry.



In an article for The Guardian, Jenna Zaza examined what recent data reveal about this generation’s wine preferences. According to a 2022 study, Gen Z has a taste for red wine; The Guardian‘s article notes that, broadly speaking, this generation appears to be focusing on taste over strength — along the lines of what chef Lily Taggart, interviewed for the article, called “intentionality over status.”



The Guardian cited data from the drinks industry analysis firm IWSR, which noted that Gen Z is both “less familiar with wine-specific regions and varietals” and “sensitive to price increases.” IWSR also cited this generation’s interest in “non-traditional regions, sustainable practices and experimental styles” — pointing to the popularity of orange wine as one example of this.



One interesting point made in both The Guardian‘s reporting and in a 2024 article by Casey Lewis at The New York Times is that Gen Z — or, at least, some of them — are drawn to the atmosphere of wine bars even if they’re ordering a zero-proof option there as opposed to a Rioja or Pinot Noir.

That said, other factors may be in play here. Earlier this year, Wine Enthusiast pointed to a very different reason as to why Gen Z is drinking less than their older counterparts: financial precarity. Alicia Marazzani told the publication that wine was “a luxury we reserve for special occasions” as opposed to something they consume regularly. As with anything involving an entire generation, there isn’t one universal answer to the question of Gen Z’s wine habits — but the details coming to light thus far paint a complex picture.