Drinking and the Culture Around It

The Best Wines to Pair With Breakfast, According to Sommeliers

No need to wait until noon to pop that bottle of vino

By Amanda Gabriele
September 3, 2025 1:48 pm EDT
A woman in bed with a tray that includes a glass of wine
Breakfast in bed just got more interesting.
Horst P. Horst/Getty

Breakfast wine is totally underrated. Sure, brunch has its fair share of bubbly-based drinks like Mimosas and Bellinis, but those drinks pale in comparison to a perfect pairing of wine and classic breakfast food. (Plus, y’all know how I feel about brunch.) You could just open any bottle and call it a day, but breakfast foods can be finicky — for example, eggs are notoriously difficult when it comes to wine pairings.

That’s why I tapped 12 pro sommeliers and beverage directors for their recs on the best breakfast wines. From classics like Champagne to more out-of-the-box picks like Zweigelt, you can’t go wrong with these wine and food pairings for the most important meal of the day.

Moscato D’Asti

“Forget Mimosas — I’m bringing the bubbles to breakfast with a little Italian flair. The Michele Chiarlo Nivole Moscato D’Asti is my go-to. It’s not your average bubbly: It’s got just the right amount of fizz and a delicious blend of peach and apricot notes that taste like a lazy Sunday morning. It’s breakfast in a glass and perfectly complements a fruit platter or even some pancakes. It’s a fun and light way to start the day.” — Anthony Gochal, restaurant director and sommelier of The Yacht Club

Champagne

“I can’t resist Champagne in the morning — it’s crisp, fresh and wakes up the palate better than coffee. A bottle like Bérèche et Fils Brut Réserve, paired with smoked salmon on a bagel or classic eggs Benedict, is about as decadent as breakfast can get. For a sweeter start, like pancakes with fresh berries, I’d turn to a Pinot Noir–driven Champagne. When it comes to that, Egly-Ouriet Grand Cru is always my go-to. — Alfio Scrivano, sommelier at Piccola Cucina Osteria

“Stay with me here — the earthy mushrooms, peppers and creamy cheese in a Western omelet are begging for the sharp, fruity wine that traditional Champagne is. Choose an off-dry for a slight sweetness to balance the salt in the omelette.” — Justin Parramore, beverage manager of Ballyhoo Hospitality

“My favorite bagel order is an everything pumpernickel bagel with cucumber and dill cream cheese — yes, I live life dangerously. Naturally, I’m a man of class, so I have to pair it with one of my favorite grower Champagnes: Alex Lamblot’s Meunier-heavy Intuition Brut Nature (preferably the 2019-based vintage).” — Hugo Wai, sommelier and beverage director of Roscioli NYC

Dry Lambrusco

“Nothing beats bubbles with breakfast because bubbles are the cheat pairing with literally everything. A dry Lambrusco with blueberry pancakes is a dream combo. Paltrinieri is one of my favorite producers.” — Kelsey Glasser, sommelier and owner of Arden 

Txakoli

“Low in alcohol, lightly effervescent, refreshing, fun and almost cider-esque, Txakoli is from an amazing region in Basque Country and would pair nicely with Ossau-Iraty (or sheep’s cheese in general, which is a regional specialty), black cherry jam with bread or even oysters, if that’s how you plan to start the day.” — Jordan Veran, sommelier at Bascule

You're Talking About Wine All Wrong
You’re Talking About Wine All Wrong
 Welcome to the world of neuroenology, the next frontier in wine tasting

Dry Riesling

“A perfectly bright, dry Riesling (preferably from Alsace or Germany) cuts right through all of the salty, cheesy goodness in a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.” Nico Rodriguez, bar manager at Lardon

Pinot Grigio

“For guests who prefer savory breakfast options, I recommend Pinot Grigio as an elegant morning accompaniment. The crisp acidity provides a refreshing start to the day and creates exceptional pairings with classic breakfast dishes like soft scrambled eggs and crispy bacon.” — Don Hoang, director of food and beverage at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe

Grüner Veltliner

“For the wines I love most, I jokingly say I could enjoy them at eight o’clock in the morning as much as I would at eight o’clock at night, meaning the elements are balanced enough to complement but not overpower any occasion. A wine I recently discovered that embodies this philosophy is the Rainmaker Vineyard Grüner Veltliner (2024) from Gorgiste Wines in Washington state. Sustainably farmed and produced using low-impact techniques in the Columbia Gorge, it balances fruit, acidity and mouthfeel. I can imagine waking up to a European-style breakfast with the Grüner alongside cheese, fresh fruits and yogurt” — AJ Puccia, sommelier of Steadfire Chophouse

Chilled Reds

“For biscuits and gravy with some extra spice, a chilled Cru Beaujolais or perhaps even a chilled frappato from Sicily for more acidity.” — Taylor Williams, sommelier of The Kingsway

Gamay

“I know it feels upsetting to read this combination, but I believe it’s one we should really explore more. Raisin Bran Crunch is a perfect cereal: sweet, crunchy, ‘feels healthy’ and easy to finish a box during a day of binge-watching The Good Wife reruns. I declare the perfect pairing for this perfect breakfast is Gamay, specifically Stolpman Vineyards GDG Gamay. This juicy red wine lifts and lengthens the experience of enjoying the sweet and lightly sugar-dusted raisins and honeyed granola crunch. As I wrote this, I thought, ‘Will I be cancelled? Will my mother speak to me again?’ It doesn’t matter. This pairing could very well be the new fried chicken and Champagne.” — David Mor, beverage director of Mirra

Zweigelt

“A breakfast game changer for me is Zweigelt, a red varietal from Austria. It offers a light and fruity palate with notes of ripe cherry and spice. If huevos rancheros or anything with chorizo is on the menu, then Zweigelt is in my glass or coffee mug. If you are feeling a little adventurous, dive into it.” — Christopher Dally, manager and sommelier of The Iberian Pig

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

