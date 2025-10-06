Have we entered a new era of especially strong rye whiskey? In the last six months, Elijah Craig and Sazerac have each rolled out a rye bottled at a higher proof than the distillery’s standard offerings. Now, Woodford Reserve has opted to take a similar path. This month sees the release of their own take on the category, the limited-edition Barrel Strength Rye.



According to the distillery’s announcement, this whiskey uses the same mash bill as Woodford Reserve Rye, but in this case, the whiskey is bottled at barrel strength. That means a 125.1 proof whiskey, something that leads to a distinctive taste and which may make it a better choice for certain cocktails.



“[R]ather than presenting the standard 90.4 proof for which Woodford is known, this high-proof expression brings more pronounced spice notes,” said Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall in a statement. She also stated that this new rye “honors the legacy of America’s original rye whiskeys.”

Woodford Reserve’s official announcement includes some tasting details, including the presence of baking spices, leather and tobacco among the flavors. Its suggested retail price is $129.99, and it’s available at stores around the country and directly from the distillery. And if this recent uptick in high-proof rye whiskey has you intrigued, there are a number of excellent options in addition to Woodford Reserve’s latest offering.