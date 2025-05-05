The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This May

Whiskey With Natural Flavors | 43% ABV | Aged 5 Years

Is it a whiskey or a cocktail? Big Easy takes a fairly traditional bourbon mash bill (81% corn, 15% rye and 4% barley), ages that whiskey in ex-bourbon barrels and then adds an “Old Fashioned blend” of herbs, spices, botanicals and fruit. I get a lot of gingerbread, mint, candied cherry and dark fruit on this thick concoction, which is sweet and syrupy. You can see how it works in New Orleans (we had ours with a King Cake), and it’s best enjoyed with ice. Dessert in a glass.