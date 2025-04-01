The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

American Single Malt | 45% ABV | No Age Statement

This Colorado distillery (from the person behind Dale’s Pale Ale) isn’t “new,” but because all their American single malt releases are single barrel, each is extremely limited and unique. During a recent tasting, we experienced age ranges from two to seven years and ABVs from 45% to 69.12% (if you order from their site, the current ASM bottles are either 90-proof or around 125-proof for the cask-strength edition). But each of the non-cask-strength expressions is proofed down with Rocky Mountain water and crafted with local grain and a small percentage of peated malt, which adds a lovely and subtle smokiness to the whiskey’s notes of chocolate, orange, apricot and malt.