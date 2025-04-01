The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases here.
Laws Whiskey House Super Wheater
Wheat Whiskey | 60/8% ABV | Aged 5+ Years
An annual release in this Denver distillery’s Origins series, this high-wheat, high-proof expression (which utilizes local grains) is crafted from barrels of Laws Four Grain Bourbon combined with 100% Centennial Wheat whiskey. Featuring whiskeys aged between five and 12 years, Super Wheater is full of orange zest, almond, cinnamon and honey lemon tea. It’s a keeper.
Glengoyne White Oak
Scotch | 47.8% ABV | No Age Statement
Glengoyne is known for its sherry-matured single malt. but that might change with the launch of the Oak Masters’ Series. New from this Highland single malt distillery, the two new releases here utilize ex-bourbon barrels and virgin American white oak for maturation. The permanent (and cheaper) White Oak expression showcases the distillery’s notable fruity and green apple notes while adding some subtle flavors of oak, vanilla and caramel. But seek out the limited-edition 24-year-old expression if you can — those fruity notes turn tropical and you’ll pick up some chocolate as well.
Bushmills 46 Year Old ‘Secrets Of The River Bush’
Irish Whiskey | 46.3% ABV | 46 Years Old
The iconic Irish whiskey distillery (launched in 1608) just unveiled its oldest single malt to date, an ode to the river that flows near the distillery. This extra-aged release is matured entirely in Oloroso sherry butts, and that’s why this might be the darkest whiskey we’ve ever seen, a mahogany that’s almost pitch black. As for flavor, it certainly rivals older Scotches — there’s plenty of apricot, cherry, caramel, toffee and baking spices with hints of warm oak. Only 3,000 bottles are available globally, and they don’t come cheap.
Dewar’s Double Double 21 Stone Toasted Limited Edition
Scotch | 46% ABV | Aged 21 Years
This limited-edition release from Dewar’s (part of its excellent, premium Double Double line) utilizes the brand’s four-stage aging process but finishes the liquid in French oak casks that have been stone-toasted with Icelandic magma rock. Yep, magma. It’s a process that’s been used in the winemaking world but never been used in whisky until now. What it means is you’re getting more elegant notes on the nose and palate — fruit, cinnamon, butterscotch, apples and toasted cereal. The oak is present but not overpowering, making it a lovely sipper.
Jameson Triple Triple
Irish Whiskey | 40% ABV | No Age Statement
You likely had a lot of Jameson in the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. But you may have missed their newest expression, which is not only triple-distilled (like most Irish whiskeys) but also triple-cask-aged in ex-bourbon, ex-Sherry and chestnut casks. There’s a nice, dry fruitiness here and a bit more mouthfeel than the everyday Jamo shot, along with subtle notes of toffee, chocolate and vanilla.
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This MarchIncluding new releases from Larceny, Ardbeg and Frey Ranch — and something from Buffalo Trace that’s technically not whiskey
Spirit Hound Straight Malt Whisky
American Single Malt | 45% ABV | No Age Statement
This Colorado distillery (from the person behind Dale’s Pale Ale) isn’t “new,” but because all their American single malt releases are single barrel, each is extremely limited and unique. During a recent tasting, we experienced age ranges from two to seven years and ABVs from 45% to 69.12% (if you order from their site, the current ASM bottles are either 90-proof or around 125-proof for the cask-strength edition). But each of the non-cask-strength expressions is proofed down with Rocky Mountain water and crafted with local grain and a small percentage of peated malt, which adds a lovely and subtle smokiness to the whiskey’s notes of chocolate, orange, apricot and malt.
Old Elk Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon
Bourbon | 44% ABV | No Age Statement
A blend of high-malt bourbon with other Old Elk select straight bourbons, this expression is part of a growing trend amongst craft distillers who are making a more affordable and approachable product. It still utilizes the Colorado distillery’s “slow cut” proofing process, which involves proofing down during the course of weeks, not days). It may lack a bit of Old Elk’s complexity, but it still offers a winning mix of cloves, vanilla, candy corn, malt, maple and coconut.
Compass Box Hedonism 2025
Scotch | 46% ABV | No Age Statement
This independent bottler launched the blended grain Scotch whisky Hedonism back in 2000, and it was (according to them) the first whisky to feature a female form on the label. As of last year, Hedonism is a limited-edition annual release, with this year’s bottle donning a label designed by Argentinian artist Sofia Bonati. Featuring single grain from the Cameronbridge distillery and Girvan distillery (and even some liquid from past iterations of Hedonism) with an additional two-year maturation in a first-fill Marsala barrique, Hedonism 2025 offers up notes of chocolate mousse, pear, vanilla, cherry and apple.
Middle West Spirits Cask Strength Straight Wheat Whiskey
Wheat Whiskey | 62.75% ABV | Aged 3+ Years
This Ohio distillery actually released its Cask Strength line last fall, but we only were able to try these a few weeks ago (life happens!). I’ve been impressed by the relatively youthful ryes, bourbons and wheat whiskies. For these 120+ proof expressions, they’ve focused on a Four Grain Bourbon, Wheat Whiskey and Dark Pumpernickel Rye Whiskey. Of the three, it’s no surprise that the wheat is the winner. Utilizing locally-grown soft red winter wheat, there’s a lovely fruitiness here along with hints of tobacco, caramel and marshmallow.
Woodford Reserve Chocolate Whisper Redux
Bourbon | 69.8% ABV | Aged 12 Years
Woodford Reserve’s highest-proof offering ever continues from the 2021 Chocolate Whisper release, with the additional maturation time bringing out (no surprise) strong notes of chocolate, coffee and cherry, almost in equal proportions, along with a strong oak presence. It’s burly but not as hazmat hot as you’d think.
Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.