Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are wildly comfortable and undeniably flattering. It’s why everyone from the suburban mom picking her kids up from school to actual yogis can be seen sporting them.

The brand’s line extends far beyond those leggings, though, and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear for everyone. And it’s pretty rare you can score that highly functional, good-looking gear at a lower price.

It’s why you should definitely consider shopping lululemon’s Cyber Monday event happening now. To make it easier for you, we’ve called out a heap of items from the event that’d make for a phenomenal gift to treat yourself or the workout fiend in your life to.

For Him:

For Her: