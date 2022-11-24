Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness

lululemon’s Cyber Monday Specials Are Blowing Our Minds

Save on the brand's best-selling activewear and accessories

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated December 2, 2024 9:10 am
Shop the lululemon Cyber Monday event
Shop the lululemon Cyber Monday event
lululemon

Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are wildly comfortable and undeniably flattering. It’s why everyone from the suburban mom picking her kids up from school to actual yogis can be seen sporting them.

The brand’s line extends far beyond those leggings, though, and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear for everyone. And it’s pretty rare you can score that highly functional, good-looking gear at a lower price.

It’s why you should definitely consider shopping lululemon’s Cyber Monday event happening now. To make it easier for you, we’ve called out a heap of items from the event that’d make for a phenomenal gift to treat yourself or the workout fiend in your life to.

For Him:

lululemon <strong>Drysense Half Zip</strong>
lululemon Drysense Half Zip
lululemon: $98 $74
lululemon <strong><strong>Reversible Insulated Bomber Jacket</strong></strong>
lululemon Reversible Insulated Bomber Jacket
buy here: $248 $149
lululemon <strong>Steady State Pullover Hoodie</strong>
lululemon Steady State Pullover Hoodie
lululemon: $138 $89
lululemon <strong>Route Ready Lightweight Insulated Jacket</strong>
lululemon Route Ready Lightweight Insulated Jacket
lululemon: $198 $99
lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short
lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short
lululemon: $68 $49

For Her:

lululemon <strong>Align Tank Top</strong>
lululemon Align Tank Top
Buy Here: $68 $49
lululemon <strong>Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25</strong>
lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25
Buy Here: $128 $69
lululemon <strong>Align Sweetheart Bra</strong>
lululemon Align Sweetheart Bra
Buy Here: $39 $29
lululemon <strong>Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short</strong>
lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
Buy Here: $68 $39
lululemon <strong>Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew</strong>
lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew
lululemon: $118 $69

More Like This

a photo of the Bombas slipper on a tan background
Buy Better Basics at the Bombas Black Friday Sale
A Moccamaster coffee maker, Staub Dutch oven and Le Creuset enamel skillet, all of which are on sale during the Sur La Table Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
Sur La Table’s Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Kitchen Brands
Outerknown's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here
The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Outerknown
The best Black Friday deals for women include Lunya's Winter Sale.
The Best Black Friday Deals on Women’s Gifts

Wellness
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

Kleman Derbies
Paraboot Dupes are on Sale at SSENSE

$270$227

Outdoor Voices Snap Fleece
Outdoor Voices’ Black Friday Sale Touches Down Early

$138$70

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
Stars! They're just like us!
8 Under-the-Radar Celebrity Vacation Spots to Visit Around the World
Black Friday more deals added
The InsideHook Guide to Black Friday Insanity
Huckberry Black Friday Sale
Huckberry’s Cyber Monday Sale Will be Gone Before You Know it

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Shop the lululemon Cyber Monday event

lululemon’s Cyber Monday Specials Are Blowing Our Minds

Fat cells in a lab

Fat Cells' Memory Might Affect Your Ability to Lose Weight

Black Friday more deals added

The InsideHook Guide to Black Friday Insanity

A man using Therabody's TheraGoggles.

Our Favorite Recovery Tools Are All on Sale at Therabody

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear