Sur La Table’s Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Kitchen Brands

Staub or Le Creuset? Moccamaster or Nespresso? Doesn’t matter, because it’s all on sale.

A Moccamaster coffee maker, Staub Dutch oven and Le Creuset enamel skillet, all of which are on sale during the Sur La Table Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
The cookware and appliances are available in a number of colors, so you don't need to choose the festive options. But if you have the option...
By Alex Lauer
November 24, 2023
These days, it can feel like you need a spreadsheet for Black Friday. There are early Black Friday deals, regular Black Friday discounts and then Cyber Monday. You need to keep track of all of your favorite brands, but also the favorite brands of your friends and family as you shop for gifts. You could do some color-coded, time-stamped categorization (which we dabble in ourselves) or, if you’re shopping for kitchen appliances and cookware, just head to Sur La Table.

The Black Friday deals at Sur La Table include all of the big-ticket items that will impress when unwrapped this holiday season, from all your favorite kitchen brands, including Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Staub, Moccamaster and Nespresso. While most discounts fall in the 20-40% range, after digging around ourselves, they go as deep as 75% off. 

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen, or help others do so. With the Thanksgiving menu in the rearview, you know exactly what your cooking arsenal is lacking (modern stand mixer, anyone?) and what appliances your family could use (if the coffee was lacking at your brother’s house, now’s the time to pick him up a better brewer). Check out our favorite deals from the blowout sale below.

Moccamaster by Technivorm KBGV Coffee Maker With Glass Carafe
Moccamaster by Technivorm KBGV Coffee Maker With Glass Carafe
Buy Here : $389$251
Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9″
Le Creuset Classic Skillet, 9″
Buy Here : $175$100
Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Buy Here : $529$150
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5 Qt.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5 Qt.
Buy Here : $450$350
Nespresso VertuoPlus by De’Longhi
Nespresso VertuoPlus by De’Longhi
Buy Here : $200$140
Le Creuset Noël Collection Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt.
Le Creuset Noël Collection Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt.
Buy Here : $400$320
Moccamaster by Technivorm KBGT Coffee Maker With Thermal Carafe
Moccamaster by Technivorm KBGT Coffee Maker With Thermal Carafe
Buy Here : $379$244
Le Creuset Bistro Grill, 12.5″
Le Creuset Bistro Grill, 12.5″
Buy Here : $170$110
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 10″ and 12″ Set
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 10″ and 12″ Set
Buy Here : $150$80
Sur La Table Glass Storage Containers, 10-Piece Set
Sur La Table Glass Storage Containers, 10-Piece Set
Buy Here : $50$25

