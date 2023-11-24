Sur La Table’s Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Kitchen Brands

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

These days, it can feel like you need a spreadsheet for Black Friday. There are early Black Friday deals, regular Black Friday discounts and then Cyber Monday. You need to keep track of all of your favorite brands, but also the favorite brands of your friends and family as you shop for gifts. You could do some color-coded, time-stamped categorization (which we dabble in ourselves) or, if you’re shopping for kitchen appliances and cookware, just head to Sur La Table.

The Black Friday deals at Sur La Table include all of the big-ticket items that will impress when unwrapped this holiday season, from all your favorite kitchen brands, including Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Staub, Moccamaster and Nespresso. While most discounts fall in the 20-40% range, after digging around ourselves, they go as deep as 75% off.

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen, or help others do so. With the Thanksgiving menu in the rearview, you know exactly what your cooking arsenal is lacking (modern stand mixer, anyone?) and what appliances your family could use (if the coffee was lacking at your brother’s house, now’s the time to pick him up a better brewer). Check out our favorite deals from the blowout sale below.