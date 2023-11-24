Leisure > Style

Buy Better Basics at the Bombas Black Friday Sale

Save 25% off sitewide

a photo of the Bombas slipper on a tan background
The Bombas Black Friday Sale is a sitewide bonanaza.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 24, 2023 12:38 pm
Black Friday has touched down. There are deals on everything and anything — electric rowers, outdoor pizza ovens, premium menswear. And better basics, too, thanks to Bombas. The DTC brand, known for their premium socks, are offering 25% off sitewide on everything for men and women, including thermals, underwear and, of course, Bobmas’ merino socks.

 Hundreds of deals on boots, sweaters, headphones, gifts for her and tons more

Below, we’ve rounded up a couple of standouts from the sale for him and her, all set to round out your winter wardrobe. Shop the best-deals from the Bombas Black Friday sale below, or check it out in their entirety here.

For Him:

Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Blend Calf Sock (4-Pack)
Bombas : $80$57
Bombas Men’s Cotton Modal Blend Boxer
Bombas Men’s Cotton Modal Blend Boxer
Bombas : $28$21
Bombas Running Quarter Socks (3-Pack)
Bombas : $54$41
Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Blend Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Bombas : $74$56

For Her:

Bombas Women’s Lightweight Frill Quarter Socks
Bombas : $18$14
Bombas Women’s Ribbed Seamless High End Hipster 3-Pack
Bombas : $60$43
Bombas Women’s Pima Cotton Tank (3-Pack)
Bombas : $120$81
Bombas Women’s Double Cushion Fair Isle Gripper Slipper
Bombas : $48$36

