Buy Better Basics at the Bombas Black Friday Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Black Friday has touched down. There are deals on everything and anything — electric rowers, outdoor pizza ovens, premium menswear. And better basics, too, thanks to Bombas. The DTC brand, known for their premium socks, are offering 25% off sitewide on everything for men and women, including thermals, underwear and, of course, Bobmas’ merino socks.

Below, we’ve rounded up a couple of standouts from the sale for him and her, all set to round out your winter wardrobe. Shop the best-deals from the Bombas Black Friday sale below, or check it out in their entirety here.

For Him:

For Her: