Ooni’s Taking 30% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens for Black Friday

Make an artisanal pie year-round for under $250

A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday
Ooni's portable pizza ovens are now on sale.
Ooni
By Kirk Miller
November 24, 2023 11:18 am
Forget the cold weather — or, if you’re in Miami, you already have — and embrace outdoor cooking this fall/winter. And embrace the ultimate comfort food while you’re out there and make an artisanal pizza, which you can start doing now thanks to Ooni’s holiday sale on their excellent portable pizza ovens, which lasts through Monday.

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2023
 Hundreds of deals on boots, sweaters, headphones, gifts for her and tons more

The great thing about Ooni is that there’s an oven for everyone. You can make 12″ pizzas in an inexpensive wood pellet unit that’ll get you a hot pie in about 15 minutes for under $250. Or you can make larger pies and choose how you want to fire ’em up (wood, charcoal, gas) with the Karu 16 pizza oven, which has earned the accolade “‘Recommended for Domestic Use’ by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana” authority (which actually sounds legit, knowing pizza fans and authenticity).

Testing the Most Popular At-Home Pizza Ovens and Tools
 We tested popular products from Ooni, Roccbox and others

Besides 30% off sitewide, you’ll also get free shipping and returns, a three-year warranty and 60 days to test these units out. Our suggestion? You’ll need a few items to go with your pizza oven, such as a serving peel, so we suggest taking that discount to Ooni’s bundles page so you can grab everything at once.

The 30% off Black Friday sale on pizza ovens at Ooni ends Monday, Nov. 28. Shop the sale for yourself here, or check out our top picks below. And happy Friday.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni : $349$244
Ooni Volt 12 Peel Bundle
Ooni : $1,049$997
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Ooni : $799$639
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Ooni : $599$479
Ooni Bamboo Pizza Peel
Ooni : $35$28

