Forget the cold weather — or, if you’re in Miami, you already have — and embrace outdoor cooking this fall/winter. And embrace the ultimate comfort food while you’re out there and make an artisanal pizza, which you can start doing now thanks to Ooni’s holiday sale on their excellent portable pizza ovens, which lasts through Monday.

The great thing about Ooni is that there’s an oven for everyone. You can make 12″ pizzas in an inexpensive wood pellet unit that’ll get you a hot pie in about 15 minutes for under $250. Or you can make larger pies and choose how you want to fire ’em up (wood, charcoal, gas) with the Karu 16 pizza oven, which has earned the accolade “‘Recommended for Domestic Use’ by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana” authority (which actually sounds legit, knowing pizza fans and authenticity).

Besides 30% off sitewide, you’ll also get free shipping and returns, a three-year warranty and 60 days to test these units out. Our suggestion? You’ll need a few items to go with your pizza oven, such as a serving peel, so we suggest taking that discount to Ooni’s bundles page so you can grab everything at once.

The 30% off Black Friday sale on pizza ovens at Ooni ends Monday, Nov. 28. Shop the sale for yourself here, or check out our top picks below. And happy Friday.