Bespoke Post Is Getting Its Own Archival-Inspired Timex Collab

A nifty new 36mm field watch from everyone's favorite box purveyor

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 24, 2025 10:49 am EDT
Bespoke Post’s curation is top-tier. After all, the retailer has made a name for itself on the strength of its excellent, highly unique subscription service, stocking each box with heady stock from a killer brand roster that includes Taylor Stitch, Novesta and Houseplant.

Bespoke Post is bringing this same level of taste and sensibility to its latest collaboration, a compact, military-inspired field watch designed in collaboration with Timex. The Timex x Bespoke Post Field Watch may have a generic name, but the 36mm quartz movement timepiece is anything but. Borrowing heavily from Timex’s archive, the collab timepiece is based on the Viscount watches, a niche ’70s silo celebrated for its classic field watch design and near indestructibility.

Like the OG styles, the medium-sized watch sports a barrel-shaped stainless-steel case (the new model has been reinforced with a stainless-steel bezel) and domed acrylic crystal. The high-contrast black dial is similarly retro, with luminous hands and markers and bright detailing — an orange second hand and crispy yellow minute track — for enhanced visibility.

New to the style is the upgraded olive strap, which now utilizes a tough-as-nails Cordura fabric for added durability and quick-release spring bars that simplify strap changes. The case back and crown also feature an engraving of the Bespoke Post logo, just in case you forgot who unearthed the design.

Clocking in at just $159, the Timex x Bespoke Post Field Watch is a rare example of an affordable, ultra-durable piece of gear that doubles as an investment piece, and, if treated right, will almost surely become an heirloom your grandkids fight over. The Timex x Bespoke Post Field Watch is available to purchase now at both Bespoke Post and Timex, as well as via the link below.

Buy Here : $159

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

