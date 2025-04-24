Bespoke Post Is Getting Its Own Archival-Inspired Timex Collab

Bespoke Post’s curation is top-tier. After all, the retailer has made a name for itself on the strength of its excellent, highly unique subscription service, stocking each box with heady stock from a killer brand roster that includes Taylor Stitch, Novesta and Houseplant.

Bespoke Post is bringing this same level of taste and sensibility to its latest collaboration, a compact, military-inspired field watch designed in collaboration with Timex. The Timex x Bespoke Post Field Watch may have a generic name, but the 36mm quartz movement timepiece is anything but. Borrowing heavily from Timex’s archive, the collab timepiece is based on the Viscount watches, a niche ’70s silo celebrated for its classic field watch design and near indestructibility.

Like the OG styles, the medium-sized watch sports a barrel-shaped stainless-steel case (the new model has been reinforced with a stainless-steel bezel) and domed acrylic crystal. The high-contrast black dial is similarly retro, with luminous hands and markers and bright detailing — an orange second hand and crispy yellow minute track — for enhanced visibility.

Timex x Bespoke Post Field Watch Bespoke Post

New to the style is the upgraded olive strap, which now utilizes a tough-as-nails Cordura fabric for added durability and quick-release spring bars that simplify strap changes. The case back and crown also feature an engraving of the Bespoke Post logo, just in case you forgot who unearthed the design.

Clocking in at just $159, the Timex x Bespoke Post Field Watch is a rare example of an affordable, ultra-durable piece of gear that doubles as an investment piece, and, if treated right, will almost surely become an heirloom your grandkids fight over. The Timex x Bespoke Post Field Watch is available to purchase now at both Bespoke Post and Timex, as well as via the link below.