United Airlines’ Starlink Installations Are Gaining Speed

Just over a year ago, United Airlines announced that it was teaming up with satellite internet provider Starlink for its in-flight wifi. At the time, United made it clear that this would not be an overnight change, and would instead gradually work its way through the airline’s fleet. To date, that has largely involved rolling out Starlink’s services to United’s regional service — but that sounds like it’s about to change.



On Friday, United shared the information that the FAA had approved Starlink’s services on board one of United’s mainline aircraft — in other words, this program is about to expand beyond regional flights. As of now, United plans to fly its first Starlink-enabled flight out of Newark on October 15, 2025; the aircraft in question will be a 737-800.



United Airlines’ Vice President of Digital Technology, Grant Milstead, provided an update on related upgrades to the airline’s in-flight offerings. “We’re working to install Starlink and offer game-changing inflight entertainment experiences like streaming services, shopping, gaming and more,” Milstead said in a statement. The new in-flight wifi will be free for all Mileage Plus members on board.

According to United’s announcement, “90% of customers” who have used Starlink’s services on regional United flights thus far have had a positive reaction to the experience. A growing number of airlines are working with high-profile satellite internet providers for their in-flight wifi. Earlier this month, JetBlue announced a partnership with the Amazon-run Project Kuiper.