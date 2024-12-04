Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

We Tested Kyte — A Car Rental Service Delivered to Your Door

Renting a car has never been so stress-free

By Hanna Agro
December 4, 2024 1:39 pm
The rental car service that delivers the car to your door
The rental car service that delivers the car to your door
Getty

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s a tale old as time. You’re planning a roadtrip out of the city and you need a rental car. You have your departure time planned down to the minute, and all’s well until you select your vehicle on the car rental site only to find out that the agency is closed when you need it most. Between late pickup times, early dropoff times and the risk of additional (and oftentimes surprise) fees, renting a regular car can be an unnecessary hassle. Well, move over Hertz — there’s a new kid on the block making the entire process much easier: Kyte.

Three Cities, Two Airports and a Rental Car: Open Jaw Your Way to the Ultimate Summer Road Trip
Three Cities, Two Airports and a Rental Car: Open Jaw Your Way to the Ultimate Summer Road Trip
 To level up your road trip, bookend it with excellent big-city adventures woven together with a rental car

Kyte represents the new frontier of car rental services, which means no more lines, no more missing your pickup time and no more worrying about traffic making you late for your dropoff, leading to you incurring even more surprise charges.

It’s an app/website, which means you can do everything, from organizing the dropoff and pickup of your vehicle to the paperwork, all on your phone or laptop. How convenient! To begin, you’ll enter in where you want the car dropped off before and picked up after your trip — this could be your home, a friends place or even an airport if you happen to be flying somewhere. There is an additional $17 fee for the pickup and dropoff service, but honestly…it’s worth it. Alternatively, you could choose to collect and deposit your car at a designated Kyte lot.

Once do this and confirm which size vehicle you want, you can add on any additional coverage to your trip depending on who risk averse you are — or how good of a driver you are — enter in your payment details and confirm your booking. Easy. As. Pie. Your trip will be cancellable and refundable up to 48 hours prior to you leaving so if anything crazy happens at the last minute you have some breathing room.

We took this service for a spin ourselves and here is the skinny on how easy the process actually was. Spoiler alert, it was fantastic. First off, the booking process was in fact a breeze. The people who pick up and drop off the vehicles are called Kyte Surfers and, similar to Uber, you’ll see their ETA on the app. Our came on time with almost no delay and delivered the vehicle with a full tank.

We went upstate and came back a few days later, in the evening, which didn’t matter with Kyte. The car was picked up at around 9 p.m. by a Kyte Surfer and all was said and done. To be 100% transparent, similar to a regular rental car agency, if you do drop off the car without a full tank of gas you will be charged so that Kyte can fill it back up. But other than that, this site is unique and stands out among the oligarch of classic car rental authorities. The long and the short of it is that the experience was smooth and effortless, with zero stress involved. No frustrations like you’d normally expect with traditional car rental services—everything just works.

If you’re planning a trip anytime soon or just want to take a car out for a long-ass drive, then Kyte should be your go to. So we’ve gone ahead and linked the service down below for you to check out. There was almost no confusion on what we were getting and ended up zooming away in an SUV.

Kyte Car Rental App
Kyte Car Rental App
sign up here

More Like This

A mini-fridge like you've never seen
Your College Mini-Fridge, Upgraded: Meet the Rocco Super Smart Fridge
Gerry McGovern, chief creative officer of Jaguar Land Rover, debuts the Jaguar rebrand at Miami Art Week on December 2.
Jaguar Delivered a Car of Tomorrow. Will the Marketing Sink It?
Time to serve your dog the best
Time for Your Dog To Eat (Almost) as Well as You
Every gift to give the techy in your life
The 14 Best Tech Gifts to Give This Christmas

Leisure > Travel

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Now’s a Good Time to Buy a Discounted PlayStation 5

$500$424

Bose SoundLink Max
Save $100 on Bose’s Excellent Portable Speaker

$399$299

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Travel gifts
The 31 Best Travel Gifts for the Jet-Setters on Your List This Year
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
December 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December
Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
Cyber Week sales
Every Still-Live Cyber Week Sale You Can Shop This Instant

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

The rental car service that delivers the car to your door

We Tested Kyte — A Car Rental Service Delivered to Your Door

Aerial view of the Maldives

It's About to Get More Expensive to Visit the Maldives

Disney cruise ship

Disney Has Big Plans for Its Cruise Ship Business

Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska

The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear