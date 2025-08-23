Leisure > Travel

Southwest Has Another Policy Change Coming

This one could affect overweight travelers

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 23, 2025 6:52 pm EDT
Southwest Airlines flight against a cloudy sky
Southwest is changing another longstanding policy.
Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The version of Southwest Airlines that existed before 2025 is rapidly being transformed by a series of policy changes, the most notable of which was the airline’s decision to do away with free checked bags. That isn’t the only substantial change afoot at the airline, though, and this week came the news of another shift, this one in how Southwest Airlines treats overweight passengers.

Writing at The New York Times, Nia Decaille reported that the airline plans to change its policy for what it describes as “customers of size” beginning in January of 2026. The airline’s website reveals that the new policy is going into effect on January 27, 2026, and will affect how the airline handles refunding additional seat purchases once a traveler’s itinerary is complete.

For travelers traveling both before and after January 27, 2026, Southwest’s advice is the same: “Customers who encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional, adjacent seat is available.” It’s how Southwest plans to issue refunds that things get more contentious.

Currently, travelers who buy an extra seat can request a refund after their flight lands. The airline’s new policy will limit the conditions under which a traveler can request a refund for their extra seat. Notably, Southwest states that “[t]he flight(s) must depart with at least one open seat (or with Passengers traveling on space available passes).” Travelers must also purchase additional seats in the same fare class as their primary seat.

Southwest’s CEO Explained Why It’s Shaking Up Its Policies
Southwest’s CEO Explained Why It’s Shaking Up Its Policies
 Will it make the airline more successful in the long run?

As the Times report, Southwest’s policy has seen some pushback from advocacy groups, though one of the experts cited — Tigress Osborn of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance — told the Times that Southwest’s new policy still allowed for the possibility of a refund, which put them ahead of several of their competitors. Earlier this summer, Southwest’s CEO did hint that more changes were on the way for the airline; now what that meant is coming into focus.

More Like This

Southwest Airlines plane sitting on a runway
Is More Change in the Air for Southwest?
Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
Passengers check in for Southwest Airlines flights at Chicago Midway International Airport on February 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Southwest Just Ended Its Only Good Perk
Southwest's fleet is comprised entirely of Boeing 737 jets
Legroom or Liberty? Southwest Ends Its Open-Seating Policy.

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

different overlapping moonswatch watches
The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
Overstory
The 7 Highest Places in the World to Grab a Drink
Catch flights in better 'fits.
Take It From a Woman: What You, a Man, Should (and Shouldn’t) Wear When You Travel
Traits of a performative male
The “Performative Male” Is the Latest TikTok Archetype
Expensive cooking ingredients recommended by chefs on an orange background
18 Chefs on the Splurgy Pantry Ingredients They Swear By
The sun rising over New York City. We discuss seven habits that can lead to a healthier workday.
7 Simple Habits to Foster a Healthier Workday

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Southwest Airlines flight against a cloudy sky

Southwest Has Another Policy Change Coming

a woman looking at small dishes of food at a culinary festival

Terra Madre Americas Is the Most Exciting Culinary Event of 2025

SWISS First Grand Suite

Swiss International Air Lines Just Made a Big First Class Upgrade

One of the living rooms at Highstay Paris

A (Sort of) Hotel We Love: Highstay Paris

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week