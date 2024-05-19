Leisure > Travel

An Underrated Travel Destination Is Just Off the Coast of Cornwall

The Scilly Isles are worth the trip

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 19, 2024 6:41 pm
Isles of Scilly
The Isles of Scilly are a ferry ride away from the mainland.
Getty Images

If you board a ferry in the Cornish town of Penzance and head west for just shy of three hours, you’ll find yourself in the Isles of Scilly. This archipelago consists of dozens of islands, five of which are inhabited — and the experience of being there is like little else in the U.K. In a 2013 article, Valerie Gladstone noted that the islands “hold one of the densest concentrations of archaeological sites in Britain” — and that’s before you get into the castles, exotic gardens and shipwrecks Gladstone describes there.

The islands’ distance from the mainland has other benefits as well. In a Condé Nast Traveler feature in 2021, Annabelle Spranklen observed that “[d]ays are often miraculously filled with unbroken sunshine and the night skies, free from the city-light pollution, are inky and glowing.” Spranklen also compared the islands to “Cornwall before the boom in second-home owners,” hailing the archipelago for the friendliness of its residents.

If the landscape and residents aren’t a sufficient draw, the history of the region might be enticing instead. In a recent JSTOR Daily report, Rob Crossan chronicled the islands’ complex history, which includes everything from being the site of a horrific shipwreck in 1707 to the islands’ status as a Royalist outpost during the English Civil War a century earlier.

This Charming New England Destination Might Have the Worst Weather on Earth
This Charming New England Destination Might Have the Worst Weather on Earth
 Mount Washington has its charms, to be sure

It’s worth noting that the ferry isn’t the only way to get to the Isles of Scilly — Skybus runs flights between the islands and the mainland all year round, with increased frequency between March and November. For soccer enthusiasts, it’s also worth mentioning that the Isles of Scilly are home to the smallest soccer league in the world. It’s one more distinctive feature for a singular part of the world.

More Like This

Three Bremont watches
Bremont Is Bringing Industrialized Watchmaking Back to England
The English Sherry Cask Matured, which just won the title of World's Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2024
Surprise: A Single Malt From England Just Won the World Whiskies Awards
Stormy seas at the breakwater on the Headland, Hartlepool, County Durham. Lobsters and crabs in England are dying through mysterious reasons.
Scientists Search For the Reasons Why Crabs and Lobsters Are Dying in England
Scarborough, England as seen from the air
Archaeologists Unearthed a Roman Villa in England, Then They Buried It Again

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.
Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Discusses Dirty Secret of NHL Playoffs
A canoe facing down the Mississippi River. If you're looking for a bucket list adventure, you should consider paddling the great river.
The Adventure of a Lifetime Is Hiding in Plain Sight
The lineup for Stateside's Surfside canned cocktails
The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer
An original illustration detailing how to escape a bear. We spoke with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant to get her expert advice.
How to Escape a Bear
Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology, the first electric G-Class SUV, also known as the G-Wagen
Can an Electric G-Wagen Match the Icon?
Carl Friedrik Trunk, a new piece of luggage
Review: 5 Things I Love About the Carl Friedrik Trunk

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Isles of Scilly

An Underrated Travel Destination Is Just Off the Coast of Cornwall

Frontier plane

Frontier Announces a Big Fare Structure Change

an ocean pool with blue skies and a grey wooden deck with chairs and white umbrellas

An Ocean Pool Is the Crown Jewel at This Luxe Caribbean Resort

Orpheus Island

Chris Hemsworth Celebrated His Birthday at This Private Island Resort

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco