Leisure > Travel

The Charming New England Destination Might Have the Worst Weather on Earth

Mount Washington has its charms, to be sure

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 10, 2023 9:50 pm
Mount Washington
A snow cat makes its way up to the Mount Washington Observatory
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

When you think of the most inhospitable part of the world, what comes to mind? Your mind might go to Antarctica or the middle of Siberia, perhaps, or to a point in a desert far from any shade or sources of water. But it could also be said that the harshest landscape on the planet is a little closer to home — specifically, New Hampshire’s own Mount Washington.

That isn’t to say that there aren’t things to do on the mountain in question. There’s a state park, for one thing, and if you’re fond of skiing, there’s also plenty of that to go around. And if history’s more your speed, there’s no shortage of relevant locations in the area as well. But there’s also the matter of the weather.

How harsh is it, you might ask? Writing at JSTOR Daily, Ross Pomeroy makes a convincing case for its dangers. This includes an average wind speed each year of 35 miles an hour, brutally low temperatures in the winter and a record that stood for 62 years for the fastest wind measured on the planet’s surface. That gust’s speed? 231 miles per hour. And that’s before you factor in precipitation, of which there is plenty.

A New Documentary Shines a Light on New England’s Winter Surfing Devotees
A New Documentary Shines a Light on New England’s Winter Surfing Devotees
 “Winter Surfing: New England’s Best Kept Secret” is a film about unwavering commitment, gratitude… and freezing your ass off

Mountain aficionados might note at this point that Mount Washington is not the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi River. That distinction goes to Mount Mitchell in North Carolina — but it’s possible that Mount Washington’s location in North America contributes to its distinctive weather. Why? As Pomeroy points out, it’s located halfway between the equator and the North Pole, which can account for its volatile weather.

Still, as mentioned earlier, there is plenty to do if you do venture up Mount Washington. Just make sure to bring a warm jacket with you, just in case the wind picks up.

More Like This

Mount Washington Hotel
How a New Hampshire Hotel Helped Shape the Postwar World
Ruggles Mine
Historic New Hampshire Mine Faces Uncertain Future
Deerslayer Whiskey
Slow-Smoked Venison Whiskey Is a Thing, Thanks to New Hampshire’s Tamworth Distilling
A person playing the daily word game Wordle on their phone. A new study reveals which states cheat at Wordle the most.
New Study Reveals Which State Cheats at Wordle the Most

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

KinectAir plane
Can the AirBnB Model Work for Private Flights?
Tomato
Astronauts Find Missing Space Station Tomato
Massive goldfish
Goldfish Are Now an Invasive Species in the Great Lakes
Adam Driver as a baby
Adam Driver Played a Baby on His First Flight on This Week's "SNL"
CRISPR image
Agencies in US and UK Approve First CRISPR Treatment
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani Leaves Angels, Stays in California With Massive Dodgers Contract

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Mount Washington

The Charming New England Destination Might Have the Worst Weather on Earth

KinectAir plane

Can the AirBnB Model Work for Private Flights?

YouTube

Former Olympian Vows to Fly Again After Prison Sentence for Crashing Plane

Corpus Christi Texas Aerial Over Marina With a Circle pattern on the T-head and Sailboats and Yatch's on the marina on an amazing day with the CCTX skyline cityscape background and the Harbor Bridge in the distance. Coastal Small Town Paradise vibe.

Why Corpus Christi Is the Most Underrated Food City in Texas

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

A collage of the best men's puffer jackets on a white and black snow background

Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?

The best unique gifts for women include the The After Party Earrings Set from Big Night and Maison Balzac Dot Coupe glasses

12 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress