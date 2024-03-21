We told you Irish whiskey was a year-round drink: Irish Distillers was the big winner at the Whisky Magazine Awards 2024, which were announced at a March 20 ceremony in London and offered plenty of surprises, including an unexpected single malt winner.

The awards ceremony included the announcement of the world’s best whiskies (as part of the World Whiskies Awards), the Icons of Whisky global winners (for the whisky industry’s best people, places and agencies), and the induction of three industry luminaries to the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame.

To rate the whiskies, a blind-judging process featuring more than 200 experts from around the globe assessed more than 1,500 whiskies from over 40 countries. Irish Distillers — home to Jameson, Redbreast, Midleton, Spot, Powers, Method and Madness, and Knappogue Castle — took home Distiller of the Year. Texas-based Balcones won Craft Distiller of the Year and Glen Moray’s Stephen Woodcock claimed Master Distiller/Master Blender of the Year.

Those are all worthy and well-known brands. But about those surprises: The English Sherry Cask, from England’s oldest whisky distillery, won the World’s Best Single Malt. The tasting notes for that release suggest “wafts of rich dark fruits, almonds and vanilla are followed by a wonderful taste of fruit cake, digestive biscuits, honey and figs with a hint of chocolate; all topped off with a lovely long and sweet finish.” Good luck finding it on our shores, however.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Sullivans Cove took home multiple honors (Distillery Manager, Brand Innovator, World Whisky Brand Ambassador)…and maybe that’ll spur the company to send more of their excellent wares to the U.S., where bottles are rare and fetch hundreds of dollars. Also, a 12-year expression from 1792 took home World’s Best Bourbon, and Millstone, a Dutch rye, won the World’s Best Rye.