Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Surprise: A Single Malt From England Just Won the World Whiskies Awards

The English Sherry Cask claimed the title of World's Best Single Malt

By Kirk Miller
March 21, 2024 1:15 pm
The English Sherry Cask Matured, which just won the title of World's Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2024
The English Sherry Cask Matured
The English Distillery

We told you Irish whiskey was a year-round drink: Irish Distillers was the big winner at the Whisky Magazine Awards 2024, which were announced at a March 20 ceremony in London and offered plenty of surprises, including an unexpected single malt winner.

The awards ceremony included the announcement of the world’s best whiskies (as part of the World Whiskies Awards), the Icons of Whisky global winners (for the whisky industry’s best people, places and agencies), and the induction of three industry luminaries to the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame.

Why Balcones’ Texas-Style Bourbon Deserves a Place in Your Bar
Why Balcones’ Texas-Style Bourbon Deserves a Place in Your Bar
 Waco-based distillery Balcones is inspired by Texan grains, Scotch and craft beer

To rate the whiskies, a blind-judging process featuring more than 200 experts from around the globe assessed more than 1,500 whiskies from over 40 countries. Irish Distillers — home to Jameson, Redbreast, Midleton, Spot, Powers, Method and Madness, and Knappogue Castle — took home Distiller of the Year. Texas-based Balcones won Craft Distiller of the Year and Glen Moray’s Stephen Woodcock claimed Master Distiller/Master Blender of the Year.

Those are all worthy and well-known brands. But about those surprises: The English Sherry Cask, from England’s oldest whisky distillery, won the World’s Best Single Malt. The tasting notes for that release suggest “wafts of rich dark fruits, almonds and vanilla are followed by a wonderful taste of fruit cake, digestive biscuits, honey and figs with a hint of chocolate; all topped off with a lovely long and sweet finish.” Good luck finding it on our shores, however.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Sullivans Cove took home multiple honors (Distillery Manager, Brand Innovator, World Whisky Brand Ambassador)…and maybe that’ll spur the company to send more of their excellent wares to the U.S., where bottles are rare and fetch hundreds of dollars. Also, a 12-year expression from 1792 took home World’s Best Bourbon, and Millstone, a Dutch rye, won the World’s Best Rye.

More Like This

A bottle on a table from the Westward Whiskey Club
The Best Whiskey Clubs and Subscriptions for Gifting
Midleton Very Rare 2024
This Is the World’s Most Wanted Irish Whiskey
Five of our favorite whiskey bottles for March 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March
A selection of recommended bottles of high-proof rye whiskey
The 10 Best High-Proof Rye Whiskeys in 2024

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

The English Sherry Cask Matured, which just won the title of World's Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2024

Surprise: A Single Malt From England Just Won the World Whiskies Awards

Craft beer cringe

Is Craft Beer Cringe Right Now?

Two bottles of Jaywalk Rye, a new whiskey brand from New York Distilling Company

Jaywalk Rye Revives a Historic New York Grain

Two glasses of Armagnac, a type of brandy

A Brandy Guide for Wine Drinkers

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.