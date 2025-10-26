Leisure > Travel

The US Government Plans to Photograph More Overseas Travelers

It's part of a larger data collection effort at airports

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 26, 2025 6:34 pm EDT
Changes are coming to U.S. airport security.
Security changes related to international travel are coming to airports around the world. In many European countries, that involves updates to biometric scanning that will eventually make passport stamps a thing of the past. The United States also has a big policy change in the works — one that could lead to a growing database of photographs of international travelers visiting the U.S.

That’s the intention of a change in federal policy that has its origins in a 2020 proposal. According to the Department of Homeland Security’s final version of the rule, “DHS may require all aliens to be photographed when entering or exiting the United States, and may require non-exempt aliens to provide other biometrics.” Specifically, the system will involve facial recognition software, which the DHS plans to use in conjunction with traveler information provided by airlines.

In this version of the rule, the Department of Homeland Security cites several reasons for this change in policy, from addressing threats of terrorism to making sure that overseas travelers do not overstay their visas. The proposed rule also cites “[preventing] visa fraud and the fraudulent use of legitimate travel documentation” as another reason to implement it.

In an analysis of the rule for Engadget, Jackson Chen noted a gulf between when this heightened program is set to go into effect — December of this year — and the amount of time that Customs and Border Protection will require in order to fully implement such a system. The rule also states that CBP will retain information on U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents for 15 years. For “non-immigrant aliens,” that number is much higher: specifically, 75 years.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

