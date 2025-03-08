JetBlue Has Big Plans for its JFK Airport Terminal

While the extensive renovations at LaGuardia Airport have gotten plenty of praise as of late, they aren’t the only ambitious plans afoot for a New York-area airport. This week, JetBlue announced its own plans to revamp Terminal Five at John F. Kennedy International Airport — and, from the looks of the renderings the airline and its partners shared, the plan is for a design that blends the open feeling of many airport revamps with a sense of place in keeping with the city around it.



According to the announcement, the first elements of the redesign will be in place later this year, and will take the form of additions to the concessions available throughout the terminal. What that will mean in practice remains to be seen; the airline’s website mentions “locally owned businesses, featuring beloved brands recognized by both New Yorkers and visitors worldwide.”



Changes to dining and shopping options are only part of the overall renovation, however. JetBlue, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and concessions manager Fraport USA are also planning to alter the terminal’s center concourse, drawing inspiration from New York City’s parks as they do so.



“Now, in support of the Port Authority’s plan to redevelop JFK, we look forward to further enhancing the experience for all who travel through this world-class terminal,” said JetBlue president Marty St. George. “This isn’t just about new dining and shopping — it’s about bringing the energy of New York into the terminal. From local flavors to spaces that capture the city we love, we’re making T5 more uniquely New York while staying unmistakably JetBlue.”

The modifications to Terminal Five will be carried out as part of a larger effort to renovate the entire airport — a $19 billion project that’s now underway. JetBlue’s announcement also noted that the revamped Terminal Five will also connect to the airport’s Terminal Six, where the airline will also have a presence. The airline anticipates that the remaining changes to Terminal Five will be in place by late 2026.