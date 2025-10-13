Leisure > Travel

Delta Is Expanding its Premium Check-In to More Airports

It's welcome news for some Delta One travelers

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 13, 2025 3:44 pm EDT
Delta One signage
Good news for Delta One passengers.
Delta

October is a time of change for Delta Airlines. Perhaps the highest-profile sign of this has to do with the airline’s changes to its seating categories, a shift in policy announced earlier this year and in effect as of October 1, 2025. For travelers making their way out of the country via the airline’s premium option, Delta One, some other significant changes are on the way related to how they’ll check in when arriving at the airport.

Writing at The Points Guy, Sean Cudahy reports that Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport are set to have dedicated Delta One check-in areas opening sometime between now and the end of 2025. Once these two airports’ service upgrades are complete, Cudahy writes, Delta will have installed dedicated check-in areas for Delta One at all of its hubs in the United States.

This isn’t the only good news for travelers using Delta in the Salt Lake City area. The Points Guy also reports that this airport is set to get a new Sky Club, also set to open by year’s end. Earlier this year, Business Traveller reported that the new Sky Club would be located on the airport’s Concourse B.

Delta Announced Changes to Its Seating Options. Some Travelers Aren’t Pleased.
 What’s the difference between a product and an experience when flying?

Earlier this month, Delta announced its latest quarterly results, and took an optimistic view of the rest of the year to come. “Momentum is continuing into the final stretch of our Centennial year, positioning us to deliver strong December quarter earnings,” the airline’s CEO, Ed Bastian, said in a statement. “Looking to 2026, Delta is well positioned to deliver top-line growth, margin expansion and earnings improvement consistent with our long-term financial framework.”

From Desk to Departure: How I Planned My Trip to Japan

