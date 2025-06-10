For Travelers. Not Tourists.

An Even Faster Global Entry Process Expands to More Airports

Seamless Border Entry features cameras that can identify you as you’re walking

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 10, 2025 11:32 am EDT
Inside O'Hare Airport. It's one of the airports getting a faster version of Global Entry known as Seamless Border Entry.
O'Hare is among the airports featuring faster entry.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Your international travel experience can vary wildly depending on your arrival airport. When it’s time to show your passport and venture to baggage claim, sometimes the experience can take less than five minutes; at others, it can feel like an eternity. For travelers who pay for Global Entry, the process of arriving at a U.S. airport can be easier — but now, there’s an even faster option available at some airports.

That’s one of the big takeaways from a new report from Sean Cudahy at The Points Guy. Cudahy describes a much quicker version of Global Entry showing up for trials at a number of U.S. airports, with Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson set to be the next to have it installed. It’s known as Seamless Border Entry; according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website, it “allows Global Entry members to move through the inspection process seamlessly with minimal interaction with a CBP officer, depending on officer discretion,” thanks to “On the Move” camera technology that can identify travelers while they’re walking through an area.

Cudahy’s article cites several airports where this kind of technology is in place, including Washington Dulles International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Miami International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, O’Hare International Airport and — for U.S.-bound travelers — Toronto Pearson International Airport.

According to what CBP representatives told The Points Guy, the agency is working on refining the program even more, in the hopes that travelers won’t need to stop at all. Matt Davies, the agency’s executive director for admissibility and passenger programs, spoke of the goal of having “cameras embedded into the infrastructure of the walkway” in comments made to Cudahy. What that might look like in practice remains to be seen, but with trials currently ongoing, it sounds like we’re getting closer to it.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

