Leisure > Travel

Amtrak’s Latest Data Is Good News for Railroad Enthusiasts

Riders and revenue are both up

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 17, 2025 3:54 pm EST
Amtrak train
Amtrak released data from the third quarter of 2025.
Mike Armstrong/Amtrak

At its best, traveling by train combines comfort with breathtaking views of one’s surroundings. While the U.S. does not yet have the high-speed rail capacity of other countries around the world, Amtrak service remains popular — and that popularity appears to be growing. As Bob Johnston notes at TransPRO, data from Amtrak shows that both overall revenue and the total number of passengers were up for the latest financial year.

That financial year ended on September 30, 2025; as Johnston points out, ridership increased by 5% compared to the previous fiscal year, while revenue was up by 11% compared to the same period. Amtrak’s data shows where ridership was up the most: on its Northeast Corridor lines, where the total number of passengers rose by 8% compared with last year.

Amtrak’s increase in ridership represents an increase from what it was in 2024, but it also seems to be a pleasant surprise for the agency’s management itself. Comments included with the September 2025 data note that the actual ridership data for 2025 “is trending 1% better than AOP.” That is due in part to upticks in the total number of riders on all of Amtrak’s lines nationwide.

Amtrak’s NextGen Acela Begins Service This Week
Amtrak’s NextGen Acela Begins Service This Week
 Including faster trains and more food options

In Johnston’s analysis of Amtrak’s data for TrainsPRO, he attributes some of the increase in revenue to Amtrak “[cashing] in on last-minute customers” with higher fares. As for what Amtrak’s ridership and revenue will look like for the rest of the calendar year, one assumes they will be relatively high, given the coming holiday travel season. Last month, Amtrak announced that it would add extra cars on its Northeast Corridor trains in the days around Thanksgiving.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Dining car
In Amtrak’s Dining Cars, a Tradition Nears Its End
A pair of airports, along with a car rental, are the keys to your best summer road trip
The Ultimate Open Jaw Road Trip: New England
Eurostar Celestia train
Eurostar Is Adding Dozens of New Double-Decker Trains
A train car in black and white. Ever wanted to live out "Murder on the Orient Express" in real life? These murder mystery trains offer you the chance.
Channel Your Inner Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains

Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman carrying a kettlebell in the style of a suitcase carry.
The Essential “Longevity Lift” That Everybody Skips
Jimsonweed is a hardcore deliriant capable of triggering acute psychosis. It might be growing in your backyard.
The Most Dangerous Drug on Earth Is Growing in Your Garden
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Leica Cameras, Winter Wear and Zen Chocolates
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength
An eggplant with needles sticking in it.
The Men Getting Penis and Scrotum Filler 

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

Amtrak train

Amtrak's Latest Data Is Good News for Railroad Enthusiasts

Changi Airport in Singapore

Singapore Is Adding a Plane Fuel Surcharge

When you grow up believing the world is 6,000 years old, standing where Darwin once did hits a little differently.

Visiting the Galapagos Means More When You Were Raised on Creationism

Consider these 5 destinations.

The Perfect Christmas Break Trip for Every Kind of Traveler

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week