Leisure > Travel

Amtrak’s NextGen Acela Begins Service This Week

Including faster trains and more food options

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 25, 2025 5:30 pm EDT
Passengers on board an Acela train
Amtrak has upgraded its Acela service.
Amtrak

If you’ve been taking Amtrak around the country, you’re not alone: Earlier this year, The Travel’s Reena Jain reported that the rail service set a new record for its total number of passengers during the 2024 fiscal year. Among the routes that saw an uptick in riders was the Acela line, which connects Boston to Washington, D.C. and is so far the only example of high-speed rail in the nation.

Acela travelers are about to experience an overhauled experience while traveling up and down the East Coast. The new version of Acela — known as NextGen Acela — is set to have its first day of revenue service on Thursday, Aug. 28, departing Boston that morning on a southbound trip.

What can travelers expect? Trains with a top speed of 160 miles per hour and a larger passenger capacity, for one thing — Amtrak’s announcement revealed that the new cars can hold 27% more passengers. Those passengers will have access to free 5G wifi, ergonomic seats and larger windows than those found on existing Acela trains, ideal for both sightseeing and seeing the gloriously passive-aggressive “Trenton Makes — The World Takes” sign in western New Jersey.

Among the other amenities are First Class meals designed by the James Beard Award-winning Stephen Starr — and, for First Class passengers, access to Amtrak’s Metropolitan Lounge at the station. Amtrak is also rolling out more food options for its cafe car, including adding some self-service options to the menu there.

Channel Your Inner Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains
Channel Your Inner Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains
 From Florida to Napa Valley, these seven railways let you live out your wildest “Murder on the Orient Express” fantasies

The arrival of NextGen Acela has been several years in the making; the 28 trains entering service began the process of being tested in early 2020. It’s a welcome piece of news that they’re entering service now, as well as encouraging news from Amtrak, who may be dealing with a crisis on their Keystone line if SEPTA funding issues are not worked out in the near future.

More Like This

Blues train
These Trains Now Travel Across Italy — On Battery Power
high speed trains america transit crisis
Can High-Speed Trains Solve America’s Transit Crisis?
High speed train
A High-Speed Rail Line Now Connects Paris and Berlin
Dining car
In Amtrak’s Dining Cars, a Tradition Nears Its End

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Overstory
The 7 Highest Places in the World to Grab a Drink
different overlapping moonswatch watches
The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
Catch flights in better 'fits.
Take It From a Woman: What You, a Man, Should (and Shouldn’t) Wear When You Travel
The Margherita pizza from Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
New York Versus Naples: Which City Has Better Pizza?
banana bread and flowers
The Male Equivalent of Flowers, According to TikTok? Banana Bread.
Jeans and a top from Levi's Blue Tab, the new Japanese-made sub-label
Levi’s Is Bolstering Its New Japanese-Made Sub-Label

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Passengers on board an Acela train

Amtrak's NextGen Acela Begins Service This Week

Waterfront houses in Nantucket

Nantucket Is Having a Surprisingly Chaotic Summer

Coos Fire Patrol working on the Doerner Fir Tree

World's Tallest Douglas Fir Loses Height After Fire Damage

an airport TSA checkpoint

The TSA Amended its Rules About Checked Items

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week