Leisure > Travel

A High-Speed Rail Line Now Connects Paris and Berlin

It's a lot more carbon-friendly than flying

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 4, 2025 4:07 pm
High speed train
A Deutsche Bahn InterCity Express, or ICE, train, arrives at the Hauptbahnhof, or main train station, in Berlin, Germany.
Adam Berry/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Both Berlin and Paris are known for their cultural sites, their long histories and their scenic architecture. It’s not surprising, then, that plenty of people seek to go from one city to the other — whether as tourists or for business reasons. And now, travelers seeking to make their way from Paris to Berlin (or vice versa) have a new option to consider — one that doesn’t leave the ground but gets you from one city to the other faster than by car.

As Lyndsey Matthews reports at The Points Guy, the first high-speed rail line between the two cities is now up and running, and it’s capable of getting travelers from one city to the other in about eight hours. This isn’t a non-stop route; the train makes stops along the way at the cities of Frankfurt, Karlsruhe and Strasbourg along its journey. Matthews also reports that this is significantly faster than a previous overnight train option, as well as another route that involved changing trains midway through the journey.

The route is a joint venture between Deutsche Bahn AG and SNCF Voyageurs, the latter of which also recently announced a high-speed line between Paris and Brussels. Deutsche Bahn AG’s Alain Krakovitch took to social media in the fall of 2024 to announce the project.

“This creation of a link contributes to a common objective for our two countries: to promote low-carbon mobility,” Krakovitch wrote. He went on to point out that the rail option “generates only one hundredth of the CO2 emissions” compared to flying from one city to the other.

The End of Adobe Flash Broke a Chinese Rail Line
The End of Adobe Flash Broke a Chinese Rail Line
 Mass transit and technology took a strange turn

Several countries in Europe, including France, have considered banning short-haul flights when a comparable rail option exists for travelers. It’s not hard to look at this new cross-country route as a manifestation of that; in the months to come, we’ll see if frequent travelers view it the same way.

More Like This

A train car in black and white. Ever wanted to live out "Murder on the Orient Express" in real life? These murder mystery trains offer you the chance.
Channel Your Inner Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains
Blues train
These Trains Now Travel Across Italy — On Battery Power
Pikes Peak
An Iconic Railway Returns to Pikes Peak
Orient Express "La Dolce Vita" suite
Orient Express Is Taking Bookings for Its Retro-Inspired Italian Line

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Here's everything we're shopping from the Mr Porter sale.
Everything Worth Purchasing From the Massive Mr Porter Sale
Images from Peacock streaming shows "Hysteria!" and "Teacup" that show their use of practical effects
Why Practical Effects Are Taking Over Hollywood
A collage of all the trends that will define the lives of American men in 2025, from cars to cocktails
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2025
Fitness equipment recommended by 10 trainers, including core wheels, gymnastic rings, yoga blocks, dumbbells and a punching bag
10 Trainers on the One Piece of Fitness Equipment They Can’t Live Without
A new season of "Severance" and a new Ethel Cain album are some of the many things to look forward to in January.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2025
Running Shoes Sale
5 Pairs of (On-Sale) Sneakers to Help You Crush Your Resolutions

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

High speed train

A High-Speed Rail Line Now Connects Paris and Berlin

Sleeping dog in a posh bed

Why Are Luxury Clubs for Dogs On the Rise?

A man running through the desert at dusk in a neon orange singlet during an endurance race.

The Ultimate Endurance Race Calendar: 12 Months, 12 Events

Tail of JetBlue airplane

JetBlue Faces Multimillion-Dollar Fine Over Flight Delays

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches