Leisure > Travel

Orient Express Is Taking Bookings for Its Retro-Inspired Italian Line

La Dolce Vita debuts next year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 12, 2024 5:04 pm
Orient Express "La Dolce Vita" suite
A suite on board the Orient Express "La Dolce Vita" line.
Orient Express

Don’t look now, but we might be living through a renaissance of specialized train travel. Whether you’re looking to take in the evocative landscapes of New Mexico or make your way across Canada, odds are good that there’s a way to do so via train and in style. Perhaps the apex of this is Orient Express’s new La Doce Vita line, which offers travelers a way to see Italy as it is while crossing the country in meticulously-designed interiors which hearken back to the aesthetics of a bygone decade.

Travelers have a number of itineraties to choose from, including stops in destinations like Rome, Venice, Tuscany, Portofino and Sicily. In announcing the debut of the program, general manager Samy Ghachem — who brings his experience with Sereno Hotels to the forefront here — dubbed it “Italy’s first foray into luxury rail hospitality.”

The design firm Dimorestudio worked on creating the distinctive look of the train’s cabins, which evoke 1960s Italy. Dimorestudio has plenty of experience blending past and present, including the firm’s showcase at Milan Design Week 2017. They aren’t the only experts working on the project; the food selection is in the hands of Heinz Beck, co-founder of The Order of the Knights of Italian Cuisine and a Michelin-starred chef.

Orient Express "La Dolce Vita" lounge
The “La Dolce Vita” lounge.
Orient Express

One of the key elements of the Orient Express La Dolce Vita experience is a sense of exclusivity. The announcement of these itineraries notes that the trains will carry a maximum of 62 passengers, with 18 suites and 12 deluxe cabins along with what’s being called the La Dolce Vita Suite.

Channel Your Inner Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains
Channel Your Inner Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains
 From Florida to Napa Valley, these seven railways let you live out your wildest “Murder on the Orient Express” fantasies

This is Orient Express’s first train line through Italy, but it also heralds further investment there. The company has plans to open two hotels in the country: Orient Express La Minerva and Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli, in Rome and Venice, respectively. Earlier this year, Travel Weekly reported that the former was set to open by year’s end.

More Like This

high speed trains america transit crisis
Can High-Speed Trains Solve America’s Transit Crisis?
Orient Express car
Accor Is Restoring Vintage Train Carriages From the Orient Express
Blues train
These Trains Now Travel Across Italy — On Battery Power
Dior Spa car
Belmond Upped the Spa Experience on Its Malaysian Route

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
An orange tree. According to a new Harvard study on nutrition and healthy aging, you should be getting 2.5 servings of fruit per day.
What We Learned From Harvard’s New Study on Healthy Aging
The Concorde, a supersonic airplane that was retired in 2003; and the Boom XB-1, an experimental supersonic plane that had its first flight in 2024.
Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?
A pro chef salts the Danish dish flæskesteg, a celebratory roast pork
These Are the Salts That Top Chefs Use
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
Tim Walz record player
Tim Walz Is a Vinyl Guy. Here’s His Record Player of Choice.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Orient Express "La Dolce Vita" suite

Orient Express Is Taking Bookings for Its Retro-Inspired Italian Line

Aerial view of Barcelona

Barcelona Is the Latest City to Crack Down on Airbnb Rentals

Outside the Ardbeg distillery

Is This Scotland’s Best Distillery Tour?

Indian safari

Experience Sustainable Safari Chic at This Jungle Lodge in Central India

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago