Belmond Upped the Spa Experience on Its Malaysian Route

Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express offers travelers a host of itineraries to witness the sights of Malaysia from the comfort of a luxurious train compartment. The combination of deluxe accomodations and brilliant scenery is unquestionably appealing, but luxury train operator Belmond is adding an intriguing element into the mix — a spa comprehensive enough to occupy two train cars’ worth of space.



As Tanner Saunders reported at The Points Guy, the spa car is a collaboration between Dior and Belmond, which makes even more sense when you realize that the two share a parent company, LVMH. The Dior Spa car will be a part of Belmond’s Eastern & Orient Express service beginning on July 22.



The car contains two “treatment cabins,” in which travelers will be able to choose from a number of massages and activities designed to revitalize skin and reduce stress. Of particular interest may be Le Soin De Minuit, which combines meditation exercies with what Belmond describes as “a selection of fine teas and nourishing delicacies.” The treatments take 45 minutes each and range from 860 to 950 ringgits (or around $185 to $205 at the current exchange rates).

This isn’t Belmond’s only foray into a distinctive carriage this year. Earlier in 2024, the company announced that one of the sleeper carriages on board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express would feature an interior designed by the French artist JR. At the time, Belmond’s Gary Franklin said that the company was “reinventing the railway experience as we perpetuate the art of slow luxury across our growing portfolio.” This new spa carriage sounds like another example of that — with plenty of ways to relax while en route.