Report: Air Canada Looks to Expand US Flights by 2028

It's part of a larger global route expansion

February 17, 2025 5:28 pm EST
Air Canada 737 Max
Air Canada is looking to expand service to the U.S.
Air Canada

It’s a strange time for international relations in North America; the U.S. national anthem is getting booed at some Canadian sporting events, for one thing. But at least one air carrier has faith in the ongoing bond between the two nations — and that people from one will continue to be interested in visiting the other. All of which is a roundabout way of saying that Air Canada is looking to expand its offerings between Canada and its southern neighbor in the years to come.

As Edward Russell reports at The Points Guy, the airline’s vice president of planning and scheduling, Alexandre Lefèvre, shared the plans last week at this year’s Routes Americas conference. As of now, Russell writes, Air Canada flies to 50 airports in the United States. Lefèvre anticipates that this number will expand to between 60 and 65 airports by 2028.

This expansion isn’t just about getting more travelers from Canada to the U.S. and vice versa — it’s also about bolstering Air Canada’s presence in Asia and Europe. “We need to offer more dots on the map,” Lefèvre said at the conference. As Travel and Tour World reported, Air Canada is also adding service to Manila, Naples, Porto and Prague this year.

Spirit Airlines Modified Its Dress Code for Travelers
Spirit Airlines Modified Its Dress Code for Travelers
 The airline recently updated its Contract of Carriage

Where might Air Canada’s future flights to the U.S. land? Travel and Tour World‘s reporting points to the airline’s interest in mid-sized cities, with Louisville and Oklahoma City among those mentioned. The airline is also ordering a number of new airlines to expand its fleet along with its route map. It’s something that could give travelers in the U.S. and Canada alike more travel options in the coming years.

