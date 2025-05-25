Culture > TV

Does Living Through a Pandemic Explain the Success of “The Last of Us”?

The game's science adviser has a theory

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 25, 2025 2:04 pm EDT
Pedro Pascal on "The Last of Us"
Pedro Pascal in a scene from "The Last of Us."
HBO

Since it first debuted on HBO, The Last of Us has garnered critical acclaim, inspired countless think pieces and served as a reminder that, hey, making a good video game adaptation for other media is possible. (See also: Werewolves Within, but that’s an argument for another article.) But there have been ambitious, high-quality television shows that blended science fiction and horror that haven’t reached The Last of Us‘s heights — so what else explains its success?

According to scientist David Hughes, who advised the creators of the original game on the behavior of fungi that can take over ants, a very real pandemic may have played a part. In an interview with Nature‘s Nisha Gaind, Hughes made a convincing argument about what the events of the last few years have had on the public’s appetite for tales of apocalyptic futures.

“You build a game about a dystopian future based on a pandemic, you live through a pandemic, and then what’s the relevance of the game or the movie?” Hughes asked Nature. “I think our appetite for being scared by pandemics has receded because we all have PTSD. Or, we don’t have PTSD and realized that some of us just don’t care about other people.”

The New Season of “The Last of Us” Will Have an ASL Edition
The New Season of “The Last of Us” Will Have an ASL Edition
 Its first season is also getting an ASL option

The whole interview is well worth reading, though perhaps the most candid moment comes when Hughes responds to a question about the accuracy of the science in the game and show. “I don’t think the job of the entertainment industry is to impress scientists. Scientists are highly problematic individuals,” he replied. “It’s called the Carl Sagan effect. The more you popularize science, the less good your science is.”

More Like This

Scene from "The Last of Us" - the show's production designer recently discussed how they built the look of the show
The Architecture That Inspired “The Last of Us”
a photo of Joel on a horse in a leather jacket from the last of us show
The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
dinner scene from the last of us with nick offerman holding a bottle of wine
This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in Episode Three of “The Last of Us”
A sample of the cordyceps sinensis fungus.
It’s Possible You’ve Taken the Deadly Fungus From “The Last of Us”

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in season three of "The Wheel of Time"
“The Wheel of Time” vs. Too Big to Fail TV
Stanley Hotel exterior
The Hotel That Inspired "The Shining" Is Under New Management
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.
Harvey Weinstein Is “Angry at the System”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Pedro Pascal on "The Last of Us"

Does Living Through a Pandemic Explain the Success of "The Last of Us"?

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in season three of "The Wheel of Time"

“The Wheel of Time” vs. Too Big to Fail TV

Scarlett Johansson on "SNL"

This Week's "SNL" Included a Riff on Intimacy Coordinators

Bill Maher on a new "Real Time"

A Busy Political Week Prompted a Wide-Ranging “Real Time”

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water