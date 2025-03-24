Culture > TV

The New Season of “The Last of Us” Will Have an ASL Edition

Its first season is also getting an ASL option

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 24, 2025 1:54 pm EDT
Isabela Merced, Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"
Isabela Merced and Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"
Liane Hentscher/HBO

In recent years, there’s been a lot written about the role gaming plays in the Deaf community, from video games that utilize ASL to a well-known group of World of Warcraft players. As accessibility becomes more prominent in gaming, it would stand to reason that a similar principle might apply to adaptations of video games in other media — and, sure enough, that’s precisely what’s taking place with the second season of The Last of Us.

Last week, HBO announced that the show’s upcoming season would have an ASL option available for viewers. Beginning on March 31, the series’ first season will also be available to stream in ASL. Daniel Durant and Leila Hanaumi — the latter of whom handled similar duties for Barbie — will be responsible for interpreting the second season of the show in ASL, with Durant also interpreting season one.

“This debut brings the show to life in an authentic and fully accessible way for Deaf audiences and is another meaningful step towards our goal of offering an inclusive streaming experience,” said Warner Bros. Discovery SVP of Global Product Management Naomi Waibel in a statement.

In an interview with IndieWire’s Brian Welk, Durant explained why having an ASL option was so important. “We always rely on captions, but they’re always in English grammar structure, and having the concept of adding a Deaf interpreter there just makes it a clearer message,” he told IndieWire.

The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
 We tracked down Papa Pedro’s killer jacket.

The whole IndieWire article is well worth reading, as it goes in-depth into how Durant and Hanaumi sought the best ways to interpret some of the concepts and science that play a big role in the series. And it’s a welcome decision from Warner Bros. Discovery to add The Last of Us to the list of high-profile projects receiving ASL interpretations on Max.

More Like This

Scene from "The Last of Us" - the show's production designer recently discussed how they built the look of the show
The Architecture That Inspired “The Last of Us”
A photo of German marathoner Thomas Eller against a background of blue skies.
How to Be Happy, According to the First Deaf-Born Person to Run Every Major Marathon
A sample of the cordyceps sinensis fungus.
It’s Possible You’ve Taken the Deadly Fungus From “The Last of Us”
national anthem
How America’s Only Deaf Football Team Tackled the National Anthem Protests

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

American Airlines flight
Airline Gate Agent Has a New Way of Discouraging Boarding Too Early
Britt Lower as Helly R. in the Severance season 2 finale "Cold Harbor"
10 Lingering Questions After the Staggering Season 2 Finale of “Severance”
A list of canceled flights
If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying Right Now, You're Not Alone
A fan holds a sign reading “NCAA End NIL” at a college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons at Prudential Center on January 8, 2025 in Newark, NJ
College Athletes Got Their Payday. Now Comes the Reckoning.
Paris Car Show
It Sure Looks Like the Collector Car Boom Has Subsided
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Isabela Merced, Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"

The New Season of "The Last of Us" Will Have an ASL Edition

Dana Carvey on "Real Time"

Dana Carvey Brought a Legion of Impressions to “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Britt Lower as Helly R. in the Severance season 2 finale "Cold Harbor"

10 Lingering Questions After the Staggering Season 2 Finale of “Severance”

Bill Maher and Josh Shapiro

Bill Maher Debated Swing States and Sex Work

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.

Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists

Nodus Obscura

If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch

Spicy Thai Chili Scallops with Scallions from Vital Choice. We reviewed the sustainable seafood purveyor.

What It’s Like to Order Sustainable Seafood From Vital Choice

So you too can travel like Mr. Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed