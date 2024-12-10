Three Ways to Wear a Suit This Holiday Season

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the end of the year just a few weeks away, the holiday season is in full swing. This, of course, entails not only hunting for gifts (we’ve got you covered) and booking travel (every man for himself), but, if you’ve primed your social calendar correctly, parties, dinners and intimate tête-à-têtes galore, saturated with vibes of goodwill towards all men and most likely involving some form of alcoholic eggnog.

These engagements vary wildly, but they’re unified by the fact that they demand a unique type of uniform — something festive. More often than not, something vaguely formal, too. We’re not talking about your average flannel two-piece. With a completely different set of fabrics and fits, holiday suiting is a privilege, not a chore for the office.

To help you prepare for the slate of commitments to come, we’ve highlighted three ways to pull of some tastefully festive tailoring this holiday season, with some help from iconic British menswear label Paul Stuart. Whether your tastes skew novelty tie or wool tuxedo, there’s a look for you. Below, three ways to wear a holiday suit this season.

Which Suit Is Right for You This Holiday Season?

For the Exuberant Extrovert

Thrilled at the prospect of corduroy? Ready to toss on your finest Fair Isle? Have at it — the holidays are a time for cheer, merriment and, above all else, making the most of an absolute mess of funky fabrics and cutesy intarsia. Pairing together winsome suit separates or incorporating one of your many festive ties into the mix is the perfect way to telegraph your proclivity for seasonal festivities.

Pro tip: Mixing textiles and patterns is a hard-won joy of the holiday season, but be wary of your overall palette. An obnoxious tangerine or sickly pink with an otherwise earthy uniform is a recipe for disaster.

For the Good-Mannered Guy

By now, it should be clear that there are plenty more ways to wear a suit than with a stuffy oxford and tie. Partnering tailoring with exceptional knitwear is something that any guy can and should do; whether at the office party or meeting the in-laws, it projects a sense of ease and sophistication in a way that even the swankiest of repp-stripe ties could never.

Pro tip: The age-old sweater-cum-suit question — to tuck, or not to tuck? The choice is up to you, but let your decision be informed by proportions. No one wants to see a knee-length sweater (or, worse, a hint of belly button) with your otherwise sharp suit.

For the Black-Tie Bro

Alongside the occasional classy wedding or hoity-toity charity event, the end-of-year parties are one of the few occasions where breaking out the tuxedo and full regalia (or commandeering a new one, or one at all) is encouraged. Don’t be afraid to go all in on a black-tie look — pleated shirt, satin bow tie, patent leather shoes. After all, when else do you get to spill champagne all over a $4,000, double-breasted, shawl-collar dinner jacket?

Pro tip: The minutia of black-tie attire often goes overlooked until it’s too late. Remember to acquire cufflinks, dress socks, a nice winter scent and, should the occasion demand, a proper gift before heading to whatever gala you’re off to.