We Think You Need a Kenny Flowers Swimsuit

Swimwear brand Kenny Flowers has lots of options for all your summertime plunges

By Hanna Agro
June 4, 2024 1:46 pm
Kenny Flowers, Rawpixel

Look, we’ll just say it. Your swimsuit says a lot about who you are as a person — so you don’t want to go shopping willy-nilly and buy a pair of knee-length board shorts that will cling to your legs in a haphazard shipwrecked kind of way. Luckily, your trusted sources at InsideHook know what’s best for you — at least in the way of styling yourself — even it that means just swim shorts and nothing else.

 Or buy for yourself. We won’t tell.

To help you expand your swimwear repertoire we tested out cabana-core brand Kenny Flowers. We’ve got lots to say about their products, which you can dig through below, but the upshot is that if you’re looking for quality swim trunks that come in a range of lengths, patterns and sizes that resemble your grandfather’s Tommy Bahama shirts — then this is a brand for you. Kenny Flowers founder Kenny Haisfield explains on the site that Tommy Bahama energy (think Jimmy Buffett handing out Margaritas from his boat) was what inspired the brand in the first place — he was looking to capture and revamp the classic style of the vintage Hawaiian button-down shirt.

Now, before we dive into the juicy details about what we liked and loved regarding these trunks and suits, we’ve rounded up some options that we think you might be interested in. From your basic-as-they-come swim trunks to more graphic patterns — they’re all linked below for you to peruse.

If You’re Into the Basics

If you’re not into getting flashy with patterns or particularly bright colors just yet, stick to the basics you know best. Kenny Flowers makes an array of solid quality swim trunks that could pass as shorts at a restaurant post-swim.

Kenny Flowers The Smooth Sailor Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers : $88
Kenny Flowers The Coral Suite Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers : $88
Kenny Flowers The Midnight Dips Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers : $88
Kenny Flowers The Nauti By Nature Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers : $88

If You Like to Jazz It Up

If you are into using your swim trunks as a statement piece of clothing, then these are definitely the Kenny Flowers shorts for you. From graphic patterns to blinding colors, you’ve got plenty of dramatic options.

Kenny Flowers The Swim-Up Bar Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers : $88
Kenny Flowers The Hawaii Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers : $88
Kenny Flowers The Uluwatu Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers : $88
Kenny Flowers The Sedona Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers : $88

Our Review: The IH Stamp of Approval

The brand definitely prioritizes quality. There are some swim trunks and swimsuits that feel flimsy and thin despite the fact that they often run you more than $50. It’s important to get some bang for your buck, and with Kenny Flowers you know that you’ll be investing in a piece of clothing that will last. The swim trunks themselves are manufactured from a polyester blend and finished with a triple stitch for user durability.

Plus, in order to make your suits last even longer, Kenny Flowers uses chlorine- and salt-resistant treatments on some of their pieces to make sure that the color and quality do not dull with prolonged usage. There’s nothing worse than putting on a suit that once was so lovely but now looks faded and worn.

What’s more, the fit of these suits is stellar. You know that feeling when you try on a suit that doesn’t have any weird extra baggage to it? That’s what I noticed immediately when I put on my Kenny Flowers suit — it fit like a glove in the best way possible. So at the end of the day if you are looking for a swimsuit that will last, that’s worth your money and can take you from the beach to the pool to the bar, you’ll want to check out Kenny Flowers.

