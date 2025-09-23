Leisure > Style

Vintage-Inspired Style with Modern Comfort? Try Hiroshi KATO.

These two raw denim garments and a 100% cotton flannel could be yours

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
September 23, 2025 11:18 am EDT
Flannel on top of a newspaper
Enter our giveaway with Hiroshi KATO
Hiroshi KATO

What are the best menswear staples for fall? Easy: Plaid shirts and lots of denim — but not just any kind. You want something reliable, timeless and functional. Something vintage and original that will age with style. Here’s your chance for some new, prized staples: Enter our giveaway for a chance to win a pair of raw selvedge denim jeans, a 100% cotton plaid shirt and a raw selvedge denim jacket from Hiroshi KATO, a Japanese-born, American-made brand combining modern comfort with vintage and classic pieces. 

As the winner, you’ll have your pick of fit for whichever pair of KATO jeans you prefer. Whether you’re more of a straight- or slim-fit kind of guy, you’ll have a guaranteed new pair of jeans made from raw Japanese selvedge denim with pristine detailing that was expertly manufactured in-house. You’ll also receive their Ripple flannel, a rugged Americana workwear shirt made with special Japanese fabric. And let’s not forget the Blade Jacket in the copper color. Inspired by the original type one jean jacket, it’s made with classic Japanese denim and has hand warmer pockets and a pleated front. 

Embrace fall with a chance to win these three prizes — valued at over $900 combined — by entering your email here before the deadline on September 29. One winner will be drawn at random on September 30 and contacted via email. Winners have 24 hours to respond before a new winner is randomly selected. Please note that all entrants will be signed up for all participating partners’ newsletters, which you can unsubscribe from at any time. Good luck.

Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook...Read More

