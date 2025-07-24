The Uniqlo Sub-Label Making Some the Best Affordable Menswear Out There

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Viral shirts, non-stop collabs, unparalleled socks — Uniqlo has much to offer, as any seasoned shopper can already tell you. The Japanese appareling giant consistently ranks among some of the best places to score menswear, especially when it comes to wardrobe staples; offering simple, designs at highly affordable prices, the brand has become a go-to destination for any guy looking to score quality apparel for cheap.

Notably, Uniqlo puts out a variety of annual (and beloved) capsules, ranging from the brand’s more fashion-forward Uniqlo U line to seasonal collabs with hottest designer on the planet Jonathan Anderson. More adventurous than the brand’s traditional basics, these sub-labels often wade into on-trend silhouettes and experimental fabrics, but maintain the comparable value that Uniqlo is so known for, making them highly coveted and prone to selling out.

Uniqlo’s latest release is poised to do just that. Uniqlo : C, the brand’s latest designer partnership with prolific Brit Clare Waight Keller and a relatively unheralded sub-label in the Uniqlo sub-label stable, just launched a sneak peek at its forthcoming Fall/Winter 2025 collection, and, in classic ‘Qlo fashion, the capsule is chock-full of season-defining grails at box store prices.

Uniqlo : C offers singular menswear at an ultra-affordable price point. Uniqlo

The capsule, entitled “Modernity in Motion,” leans into practicality, offering a variety of elevated takes on everyday styles that prioritize comfort and sophistication over flashy graphics or colors. Centered around staples like striped shirts, loose trousers, casual tailoring and tidy sweats, Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025 aims to provide multi-season apparel for virtually every type of wardrobe.

“This collection embodies the spirit of movement and function in wardrobe essentials. I focused on reflecting technical principles in modern silhouettes,” Clare Waight Keller said in a release from the brand.

The Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025 is split into two releases — the first pre-launch capsule is available now, with the rest of the collection releasing on September 4, 2025. Prices range from $19.90 to $179.90, and the capsule is available to shop in select Uniqlo locations and online now. Shop our top picks below.

