Your Transitional Weather Staples Are on Sale at Uniqlo

Uniqlo's end-of-summer sale has affordable, endlessly wearable classics

By Shelby Slauer
September 8, 2025 12:56 pm EDT
Layer up.
It’s that time of year again, and by “that” we mean the time when the weather begins to crisp up, signaling a transition from the heat of summer to the coziness of fall and winter. The truly beautiful part about this ephemeral phase is that you may experience the climate of seven different seasons in the span of one singular day (it’s certainly the case for those of us in NYC). You, of course, will need to stock up on “transitional weather staples.” Luckily, one of InsideHook’s favorite brands, Uniqlo, has everything you need as part of their end-of-summer sale.

If you’re unfamiliar, Uniqlo is known for their iconic sub-labels, insane collabs and across-the-board unbeatable prices. We’re actually not sure that there’s anything this Japanese apparel-maker can’t do.

The fact that so many of their already affordable and endlessly re-wearable pieces are on sale has us too excited to gatekeep.

Below, a few of our favorite picks that are still available:

Uniqlo Zip-Up Blouson Jacket
Uniqlo Zip-Up Blouson Jacket
Buy Here : $40
Uniqlo Linen Blend Relaxed Pants
Uniqlo Linen Blend Relaxed Pants
Buy Here : $30
Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Shirt Jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $30
Uniqlo Denim Zip-Up Blouson Jacket
Uniqlo Denim Zip-Up Blouson Jacket
Buy Here : $40
Uniqlo UTGP2025 x TATE MODERN UT Graphic T-Shirt
Uniqlo UTGP2025 x TATE MODERN UT Graphic T-Shirt
Buy Here : $20

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better....Read More

