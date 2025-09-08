Your Transitional Weather Staples Are on Sale at Uniqlo

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year again, and by “that” we mean the time when the weather begins to crisp up, signaling a transition from the heat of summer to the coziness of fall and winter. The truly beautiful part about this ephemeral phase is that you may experience the climate of seven different seasons in the span of one singular day (it’s certainly the case for those of us in NYC). You, of course, will need to stock up on “transitional weather staples.” Luckily, one of InsideHook’s favorite brands, Uniqlo, has everything you need as part of their end-of-summer sale.

If you’re unfamiliar, Uniqlo is known for their iconic sub-labels, insane collabs and across-the-board unbeatable prices. We’re actually not sure that there’s anything this Japanese apparel-maker can’t do.

The fact that so many of their already affordable and endlessly re-wearable pieces are on sale has us too excited to gatekeep.

Below, a few of our favorite picks that are still available: