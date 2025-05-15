Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Want to Dress Like Roger Federer? Now You Can.

Affordable athleisure, inspired by Fed

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 15, 2025 11:00 am EDT
Uniqlo Roger Federer Collection
The Uniqlo Roger Federer Collection channels timeless tennis style.
Roger Federer is built differently. Naturally, this applies to the Swiss all-time tennis great’s 20 Grand Slams, but Federer has proved himself something of a serial entrepreneur in his retirement, helping athletics brand On mature into a $3-billion-per-year giant

And it isn’t just On that the Swiss maestro is championing, either. After leaving longtime sponsor Nike to sign with the Japanese brand in 2018, Federer has become a prolific brand ambassador and design partner for Uniqlo, producing and lending his modeling talents to a variety of collections that includes a coveted JW Anderson collab. Which brings me back to my initial point: you may not be as multi-talented as Roger, but now you can at least dress like him.

That’s right — the latest Uniqlo Roger Federer collection is dropping tomorrow, May 16, and stock has already hit online shelves, offering up a variety of muted, inexpensive and refined everyday sportswear that’s perfect for daily life and court action alike. Inspired by Roger Federer’s iconic style, the collaboration was created by UNIQLO’s new creative director and the brains behind Uniqlo: C, Clare Waight Keller, with help from the Swiss star.

Uniqlo Roger Federer Collection
It’s easier than ever to dress like Fed. Playing like him is a different story.
The Uniqlo Roger Federer collection includes a range of polos, shorts and track suits in a slimmed-down color palette of black, navy and white, and features a variety of Uniqlo tech like the wicking DRY-EX, ultra-light AIRism and UPF 50+ UV protection Ultra Stretch. The capsule ranges from a very affordable $20-$50, and is available to shop online now. Read more about the Uniqlo Roger Federer collection here, or shop InsideHook’s top picks below.

Shop Uniqlo Roger Federer Collection

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Active Jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Active Jacket
Buy Here : $40
Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Active Shorts
Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Active Shorts
Buy Here : $40
Uniqlo AIRism Cotton Pique Polo Shirt
Uniqlo AIRism Cotton Pique Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $30
Uniqlo DRY-EX Stand Collar Polo Shirt
Uniqlo DRY-EX Stand Collar Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $30

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

