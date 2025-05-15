Want to Dress Like Roger Federer? Now You Can.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Roger Federer is built differently. Naturally, this applies to the Swiss all-time tennis great’s 20 Grand Slams, but Federer has proved himself something of a serial entrepreneur in his retirement, helping athletics brand On mature into a $3-billion-per-year giant.

And it isn’t just On that the Swiss maestro is championing, either. After leaving longtime sponsor Nike to sign with the Japanese brand in 2018, Federer has become a prolific brand ambassador and design partner for Uniqlo, producing and lending his modeling talents to a variety of collections that includes a coveted JW Anderson collab. Which brings me back to my initial point: you may not be as multi-talented as Roger, but now you can at least dress like him.

That’s right — the latest Uniqlo Roger Federer collection is dropping tomorrow, May 16, and stock has already hit online shelves, offering up a variety of muted, inexpensive and refined everyday sportswear that’s perfect for daily life and court action alike. Inspired by Roger Federer’s iconic style, the collaboration was created by UNIQLO’s new creative director and the brains behind Uniqlo: C, Clare Waight Keller, with help from the Swiss star.

It’s easier than ever to dress like Fed. Playing like him is a different story. Uniqlo

The Uniqlo Roger Federer collection includes a range of polos, shorts and track suits in a slimmed-down color palette of black, navy and white, and features a variety of Uniqlo tech like the wicking DRY-EX, ultra-light AIRism and UPF 50+ UV protection Ultra Stretch. The capsule ranges from a very affordable $20-$50, and is available to shop online now. Read more about the Uniqlo Roger Federer collection here, or shop InsideHook’s top picks below.

