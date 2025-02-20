Uniqlo: C Will Transform You Into a Sophisticated Fashion Guy

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This Uniqlo sub-label is about to blow your spring wardrobe wide open. We’re not talking about Uniqlo U, the Japanese retailer’s premium staples off-shoot, nor Uniqlo x JW Anderson, the long-running partnership with the world’s hottest designer. Instead, the latest minimalist heat comes from Uniqlo: C, a sub-label spearheaded by prolific British designer Clare Waight Keller that’s been making waves for a few seasons now.

The new Uniqlo: C Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which centers around versatile staples — think relaxed, easy suiting, rugged slides, short jackets — in intriguing lightweight fabrics and rich colors like wine, burgundy and chocolate. Fusing sophisticated design with a functional mindset, it’s the perfect capsule for any guy looking to invest in some affordable garments that will modernize his style this spring.

The Uniqlo: C collection releases February 20 and ranges from $40-$150. We’ve pulled a few of our favorite selects form the capsule to start investing in your forthcoming spring wardrobe. Shop the Uniqlo: C collection below.

Shop Uniqlo: C Spring/Summer 2025

Well, that’s your spring suiting, solved.

This “wine” colorway might be the nicest shade Uniqlo has ever released.

‘Ten-shun! (But make it fashion.)

Perfectly relaxed and totally chill.

Every guy needs a pair of pleated pants. Only the coolest have them in a chalky off-white.

The tighter the crop, the closer to god.