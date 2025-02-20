Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Uniqlo: C Will Transform You Into a Sophisticated Fashion Guy

One of everything, please

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 20, 2025 2:01 pm EST
Uniqlo:C
Uniqlo:C is how you should be dressing this spring.
Uniqlo

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This Uniqlo sub-label is about to blow your spring wardrobe wide open. We’re not talking about Uniqlo U, the Japanese retailer’s premium staples off-shoot, nor Uniqlo x JW Anderson, the long-running partnership with the world’s hottest designer. Instead, the latest minimalist heat comes from Uniqlo: C, a sub-label spearheaded by prolific British designer Clare Waight Keller that’s been making waves for a few seasons now.

The new Uniqlo: C Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which centers around versatile staples — think relaxed, easy suiting, rugged slides, short jackets — in intriguing lightweight fabrics and rich colors like wine, burgundy and chocolate. Fusing sophisticated design with a functional mindset, it’s the perfect capsule for any guy looking to invest in some affordable garments that will modernize his style this spring.

The Uniqlo: C collection releases February 20 and ranges from $40-$150. We’ve pulled a few of our favorite selects form the capsule to start investing in your forthcoming spring wardrobe. Shop the Uniqlo: C collection below.

Shop Uniqlo: C Spring/Summer 2025

Uniqlo: C Lightweight Jacket
Uniqlo: C Lightweight Jacket
Buy Here : $80

Well, that’s your spring suiting, solved.

Uniqlo: C Knitted Vest
Uniqlo: C Knitted Vest
Buy Here : $40

This “wine” colorway might be the nicest shade Uniqlo has ever released.

Uniqlo: C Wide Cargo Pants
Uniqlo: C Wide Cargo Pants
Buy Here : $50

‘Ten-shun! (But make it fashion.)

Uniqlo: C Broadcloth Oversized Striped Shirt
Uniqlo: C Broadcloth Oversized Striped Shirt
Buy Here : $50

Perfectly relaxed and totally chill.

Uniqlo: C AirSense Pleated Pants
Uniqlo: C AirSense Pleated Pants
Buy Here : $50

Every guy needs a pair of pleated pants. Only the coolest have them in a chalky off-white.

Uniqlo: C Cotton Short Blouson
Uniqlo: C Cotton Short Blouson
Buy Here : $80

The tighter the crop, the closer to god.

More Like This

J.Crew sale
The J.Crew Sale Has Outlandishly Good Outerwear Deals Right Now
Aquastar Benthos H2 watch
Your Next Dive Watch Should Be From a Brand You’ve Never Heard Of
The best lounge pants for men
The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 F.A.T. 2025 Edition watch
Grab the Year’s Coolest Chronograph Before It Sells Out

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Logitech Brio 101
Trust Us, You Need a Better Webcam

$40$25

Ariat Sale
Ariat’s Rebar Pants Are on Sale

From Our Partner

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
These Excellent Sony Headphones Are $72 Off

$400$328

Sonos Arc
Listen Up: Amazon Is Taking $250 Off the Sonos Arc

$899$649

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Taco Martini
Yes, Cocktails Are Getting More Savory. Here’s Why.
A herd of cows in a foggy field.
What a Terrible Time to Start Drinking Raw Milk
Presidents Day Sales
Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend
A photo illustration of two phones with drinks coming out of them with a "yield: wet bar" sign in the background
Can an App Help You Drink Less?
A collage of ultra-processed foods: hot dogs, Coke, pizza, Gatorade, cereal.
A Survivor’s Guide to Ultra-Processed Foods
Jack White
How Long Should a Concert Be?
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Best style drops of the week

All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week

Uniqlo:C

Uniqlo: C Will Transform You Into a Sophisticated Fashion Guy

J.Crew sale

The J.Crew Sale Has Outlandishly Good Outerwear Deals Right Now

The best lounge pants for men

The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move