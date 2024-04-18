Leisure > Style

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Just Landed. Here’s What to Buy Before It Sells Out.

The Japanese brand's biannual collab with Jonathan Anderson is full of affordable summer staples

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 18, 2024 11:47 am
a collage of Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Uniqlo's biannual J.W. Anderson collab always rules. Here's what to buy before it sells out.
Uniqlo/Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Picture this — the sun is shining, the city is buzzing, spring is kicking into high gear. You’re thinking that the only thing that could make life any better would be a Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson drop. (And maybe a hot dog.) Hooo boy, buddy. Do I have some news for you.

The Todd Snyder Sale Is Heating Up
The Todd Snyder Sale Is Heating Up
 Is it really doomscrolling if you’re paging through nice clothes?

If your prefrontal cortex is still not yet fully formed (or if you’re just a little slow on the uptake), let me spell it out for you — the biannual collaboration between Japanese retail giants Uniqlo and Jonathan Anderson, head designer for an eponymous label and Spanish luxury label Loewe and a recent Times 100 honoree, just touched down at Uniqlo’s website, and, much like previous iterations of the partnership (Anderson has collaborated with Uniqlo since 2017) offers a collection of gloriously wearable clothing at an ultra-affordable price point.

A combination of Anderson’s whimsical British picnic sensibilities and Uniqlo’s cost-effective functionality, the 12-piece collection maxes out at a mere $80 and offers a full capsule wardrobe of endlessly versatile garb in the form of breezy polos, oversized shirting, relaxed linen pants and nautical accessories. It’s all incredible, and all but guaranteed to sell out. To help you capitalize on the opportunity to flush out your warm-weather wardrobe, we’ve highlighted the pieces you simply should not miss below. Have at it, friends. Below, is everything you should be buying from the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson drop.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Cotton Jacket
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Cotton Jacket
Uniqlo : $80

Part jacket, part blazer, fully ready to rock your summer.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Utility Work Shorts
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Utility Work Shorts
Uniqlo : $50

Pleated shorts? Huge.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Uniqlo : $30

Don’t be afraid to get a little graphic this spring. We won’t tell.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Tote Bag
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Tote Bag
Uniqlo : $40

We see your boat-and-tote and raise you this cotton carry-all.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Linen Blend Relaxed Pants
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Linen Blend Relaxed Pants
Uniqlo : $60

The only pants that matter.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Knitted Polo Shirt
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Knitted Polo Shirt
Uniqlo : $40

A knit polo for spring rules. An oversized knit polo that still looks presentable for spring? Now that’s a whole different ballgame.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Jacquard Socks
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Jacquard Socks
Uniqlo : $8

Don’t forget to accessorize!

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Striped Shirt
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Striped Shirt
Uniqlo : $40

You heard it here first: nothing beats a striped broadcloth and a pair of Patagonia baggies.

More Like This

a model in a pair of travel pants on a cloud background
These Travel Pants Are Perfect for Long Days and Bumpy Flights
a collage of items from the Todd Snyder sale
The Todd Snyder Sale Is Heating Up
A collage of golf gear on a photo background
Closet Constructor: Dressing for the Handicap You Want
BUGATCHI’s Latest Resort Collection Is a Sure-Fire Summer Upgrade
BUGATCHI’s Latest Resort Collection Is a Sure-Fire Summer Upgrade

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Le Creuset Round Wide Oven
An Improved Dutch Oven from Le Creuset Is $200 Off

$495$295

Charles Tyrwhitt suit
Charles Tyrwhitt Is Taking 20% Off Suits and Blazers

From Our Partner

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's
Score Our Favorite Outdoor Sandals for Just $31

$105$31

The North Face Afterburner Jacket
This Lightweight The North Face Layer Is an Extra 40% Off

$160$66

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The South Summit of Mount Everest from Camp VII in Nepal.
Excerpt: What Jon Krakauer’s “Into Thin Air” Got Wrong About Everest
An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.
Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other
The 11 Best Vetiver Colognes On the Market
11 Fresh and Unique Vetiver Colognes We Love
Bill Belichick coaching for the New England Patriots in 2019.
Bill Belichick Gets ESPN Hit Piece for His Birthday
Two guy friends, one sitting playing guitar and the other on piano. Here's the friendship advice from my dad and his bandmate of nearly 50 years.
Friendship Advice From My Dad and His Best Pal of 50 Years

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Just Landed. Here’s What to Buy Before It Sells Out.

a collage of lightweight jacket styles on a green background

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles for Men, According to Style Editors

Rolex and Tudor new watch releases

Rolex and Tudor Just Released a Crop of Awesome New Watches

a model in a pair of travel pants on a cloud background

These Travel Pants Are Perfect for Long Days and Bumpy Flights

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District