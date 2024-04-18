Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Just Landed. Here’s What to Buy Before It Sells Out.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Picture this — the sun is shining, the city is buzzing, spring is kicking into high gear. You’re thinking that the only thing that could make life any better would be a Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson drop. (And maybe a hot dog.) Hooo boy, buddy. Do I have some news for you.

If your prefrontal cortex is still not yet fully formed (or if you’re just a little slow on the uptake), let me spell it out for you — the biannual collaboration between Japanese retail giants Uniqlo and Jonathan Anderson, head designer for an eponymous label and Spanish luxury label Loewe and a recent Times 100 honoree, just touched down at Uniqlo’s website, and, much like previous iterations of the partnership (Anderson has collaborated with Uniqlo since 2017) offers a collection of gloriously wearable clothing at an ultra-affordable price point.

A combination of Anderson’s whimsical British picnic sensibilities and Uniqlo’s cost-effective functionality, the 12-piece collection maxes out at a mere $80 and offers a full capsule wardrobe of endlessly versatile garb in the form of breezy polos, oversized shirting, relaxed linen pants and nautical accessories. It’s all incredible, and all but guaranteed to sell out. To help you capitalize on the opportunity to flush out your warm-weather wardrobe, we’ve highlighted the pieces you simply should not miss below. Have at it, friends. Below, is everything you should be buying from the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson drop.

Part jacket, part blazer, fully ready to rock your summer.

Pleated shorts? Huge.

Don’t be afraid to get a little graphic this spring. We won’t tell.

We see your boat-and-tote and raise you this cotton carry-all.

The only pants that matter.

A knit polo for spring rules. An oversized knit polo that still looks presentable for spring? Now that’s a whole different ballgame.

Don’t forget to accessorize!

You heard it here first: nothing beats a striped broadcloth and a pair of Patagonia baggies.