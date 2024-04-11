BUGATCHI’s Latest Resort Collection Is a Sure-Fire Summer Upgrade

With winter’s frigid cold now merely a chilly memory, it’s time to turn your gaze to the horizon. Do you see that, past the current downpour of spring? That, my friend, is the glorious, warm-weather vacation you’re set to embark on. Naturally, you’ll need a carry-on (or closet) up to the task, too. If you really want to upgrade your summer wardrobe, you’ll need bright pastels and flattering fits, along with top-notch swimwear and a matching floral set or two. Luckily, the latest from the BUGATCHI resort collection is here to guarantee a five-star lineup of outfits.
Leveling up your resort style necessitates a curated mix of wavey staples and bona fide fashion upgrades; this is easier than it sounds. Or, the BUGATCHI resort collection makes it look easy, at least, with their winning combination of classic designs and cutting-edge styling blending for the exact SS24 vibe that you should be shooting for. Take their standout knit polos, perfectly fitted and finished with a luxe cotton, paired with a breezy overshirt and drawstring shorts — a surefire way to win vacay.
Below, you’ll find eight resort upgrades from the BUGATCHI SS24 collection, each more primed for packability, maximum comfort and casual vacation style than the last. If that weren’t enough, the brand is offering InsideHook readers an exclusive 15% discount with code INSIDE15. All the more reason to commandeer the whole look for a can’t-miss concoction, or mix and match. Whatever you do, shop before you hit the beach. Your future — and much more relaxed — self will thank you.
Laying over shorts and a slick short-sleeve button-up is a perfect way to elevate your everyday look. Lean on high-quality outwear — say, a trucker-style jacket crafted from luxurious 100% suede — to nail the effortlessly relaxed resort style.
Jackson Geometric Short Sleeve Shirt
Denim Style Suede Jacket
Solid Bermuda Short
Jackson Geometric Short Sleeve Shirt
A matching set? Bold move. A chic, sailboat-printed set woven out of cloud-like OoohCotton and ready to lounge? Now that’s downright adventurous.
Cole Sailboat OoohCotton Camp Shirt
Cosmo Sailboat Swim Trunks
The secret to good golf style? Investing in staples — technical vests and trousers that move with you — that’ll see you to the club (or the club bar) with zero issues. Just ‘cause you’re not at the Masters doesn’t mean you can’t dress like you are.
Cable Stitch Short Sleeve Polo Sweater
Full Zip Sweater Vest
Soft Touch Performance Pants
Swim trunks run the risk of looking more backyard than Riviera. Luckily, BUGATCHI’s breathable bottoms — crafted from premium comfort stretch polyester, naturally — are the furthest thing from sloppy.
Tipped Bird’s Eye Polo
Quinn Solid Swim Trunks
Tipped Bird’s Eye Polo
It doesn’t get easier than this silky shirt-short set. Dark tonals and a pop of flora-inspired color ensures you’re not doing too much…or too little. Vacation is a time to have a little fun, remember?
Cole Floral OoohCotton Camp Shirt
Cosmo Floral Swim Trunks
Playful performance and understated elegance is a tough balancing act. Lean on BUGATCHI’s coalition of perfect polos to help you nail resort style. This checkboarded top, made from a movement-ready, 100% mercerized cotton, should prove our point.
Checkerboard Polo
Solid Bermuda Short
Clambering aboard? Ditch the stripes and grab a pair of feathered trunks, instead. Avoid serious sunburn with a knit polo. Or don’t. You’re the captain of your fate.
Tipped Solid Polo
Cosmo Leaf Print Swim Trunks
From Rio to Rome, a Hawiian-style shirt remains the key to unlocking true vacation bliss. Pair with a pair of smart tonal chinos and clock out.