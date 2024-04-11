Leisure > Style

BUGATCHI’s Latest Resort Collection Is a Sure-Fire Summer Upgrade

Poppy essentials, just in time for warm-weather travel

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 11, 2024 12:02 pm
In partnership with BUGATCHI

With winter’s frigid cold now merely a chilly memory, it’s time to turn your gaze to the horizon. Do you see that, past the current downpour of spring? That, my friend, is the glorious, warm-weather vacation you’re set to embark on. Naturally, you’ll need a carry-on (or closet) up to the task, too. If you really want to upgrade your summer wardrobe, you’ll need bright pastels and flattering fits, along with top-notch swimwear and a matching floral set or two. Luckily, the latest from the BUGATCHI resort collection is here to guarantee a five-star lineup of outfits.

Leveling up your resort style necessitates a curated mix of wavey staples and bona fide fashion upgrades; this is easier than it sounds. Or, the BUGATCHI resort collection makes it look easy, at least, with their winning combination of classic designs and cutting-edge styling blending for the exact SS24 vibe that you should be shooting for. Take their standout knit polos, perfectly fitted and finished with a luxe cotton, paired with a breezy overshirt and drawstring shorts — a surefire way to win vacay.

Below, you’ll find eight resort upgrades from the BUGATCHI SS24 collection, each more primed for packability, maximum comfort and casual vacation style than the last. If that weren’t enough, the brand is offering InsideHook readers an exclusive 15% discount with code INSIDE15. All the more reason to commandeer the whole look for a can’t-miss concoction, or mix and match. Whatever you do, shop before you hit the beach. Your future — and much more relaxed — self will thank you.

Laying over shorts and a slick short-sleeve button-up is a perfect way to elevate your everyday look. Lean on high-quality outwear — say, a trucker-style jacket crafted from luxurious 100% suede — to nail the effortlessly relaxed resort style.

Jackson Geometric Short Sleeve Shirt

Denim Style Suede Jacket

Solid Bermuda Short

Jackson Geometric Short Sleeve Shirt

Denim Style Suede Jacket

Solid Bermuda Short

Jackson Geometric Short Sleeve Shirt

Denim Style Suede Jacket

Solid Bermuda Short

A matching set? Bold move. A chic, sailboat-printed set woven out of cloud-like OoohCotton and ready to lounge? Now that’s downright adventurous.

Cole Sailboat OoohCotton Camp Shirt

Cosmo Sailboat Swim Trunks

Cole Sailboat OoohCotton Camp Shirt

Cosmo Sailboat Swim Trunks

The secret to good golf style? Investing in staples — technical vests and trousers that move with you — that’ll see you to the club (or the club bar) with zero issues. Just ‘cause you’re not at the Masters doesn’t mean you can’t dress like you are.

Cable Stitch Short Sleeve Polo Sweater

Full Zip Sweater Vest

Soft Touch Performance Pants

Cable Stitch Short Sleeve Polo Sweater

Full Zip Sweater Vest

Soft Touch Performance Pants

Swim trunks run the risk of looking more backyard than Riviera. Luckily, BUGATCHI’s breathable bottoms — crafted from premium comfort stretch polyester, naturally — are the furthest thing from sloppy.

Tipped Bird’s Eye Polo

Quinn Solid Swim Trunks

Tipped Bird's Eye Polo

Quinn Solid Swim Trunks

Tipped Bird's Eye Polo

Quinn Solid Swim Trunks

Tipped Bird's Eye Polo

Quinn Solid Swim Trunks

It doesn’t get easier than this silky shirt-short set. Dark tonals and a pop of flora-inspired color ensures you’re not doing too much…or too little. Vacation is a time to have a little fun, remember?

Cole Floral OoohCotton Camp Shirt

Cosmo Floral Swim Trunks

Cole Floral OoohCotton Camp Shirt

Cosmo Floral Swim Trunks

Playful performance and understated elegance is a tough balancing act. Lean on BUGATCHI’s coalition of perfect polos to help you nail resort style. This checkboarded top, made from a movement-ready, 100% mercerized cotton, should prove our point.

Checkerboard Polo

Solid Bermuda Short

Checkerboard Polo

Solid Bermuda Short

Clambering aboard? Ditch the stripes and grab a pair of feathered trunks, instead. Avoid serious sunburn with a knit polo. Or don’t. You’re the captain of your fate.

Tipped Solid Polo

Cosmo Leaf Print Swim Trunks

Tipped Solid Polo

Cosmo Leaf Print Swim Trunks

From Rio to Rome, a Hawiian-style shirt remains the key to unlocking true vacation bliss. Pair with a pair of smart tonal chinos and clock out.

Jackson Floral Short Sleeve Shirt

Solid Bermuda Short

Jackson Floral Short Sleeve Shirt

Solid Bermuda Short

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

