Red Wing Boots Are Legendary. Their New Work Apparel Aims to Be, Too.

Red Wing, renowned for its legendary, American-made boots, now brings its century-old dedication to rugged quality into a new line of work apparel. This inaugural collection promises the same exceptional durability and thoughtful design that defines its footwear, offered at accessible prices for blue-collar workers.

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With a handful of instantly recognizable, cult-followed boot silhouettes and over 100 years of history delivering premium, American-made craftsmanship, Red Wing is one of those brands that doesn’t need an explanation. You buy it once and wear it for a lifetime.

The latest release from the heritage brand is looking to bring that same rugged quality to your closet. For the first time ever, Red Wing is expanding beyond footwear, releasing a dedicated line of tough-as-nails apparel.

The inaugural capsule, which features a variety of jobsite-approved graphic tees, long-sleeves and hoodies for both men and women, isn’t just nominally workwear, either — in classic Red Wing fashion, the collection is designed specifically for blue-collar workers to accompany the brand’s already robust lineup of work boots and PPE.

Solid is the best word to describe the new assortment of tops: the tees are all crafted from 200 gsm (about 6.5 oz), 100% ring-spun cotton jersey, while the hoodie’s cotton/poly fleece blend clocks in at a respectable 320 gsm. The worksite-ready construction expands beyond the fabric, with considered detailing that includes reinforced stitching, a rounded back tail for added coverage and a “human-centered fit” compiled from body-mapping data and industrial feedback. Equally impressive is the democratic pricing, which starts at $26 and runs to approximately $60 for the hoodie.



Affordable pricing, an emphasis on durability and a commitment to work wear, not workwear — it’s an approach not dissimilar to other icons like Carhartt, Dickies and even the gold standard Camber. If Red Wing can deliver even a fraction of the same quality and craftsmanship as their legendary boots, the new apparel very well may end up included on that shortlist. Shop the new Red Wing Apparel collection here.

Meet your guide Carl Caminetti Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own. More from Carl Caminetti »