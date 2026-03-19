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Leisure > Style

Red Wing Boots Are Legendary. Their New Work Apparel Aims to Be, Too.

For the first time ever, the Minnesota-based boot makers are expanding into apparel with a new line of beefed-up staples

By Carl Caminetti
March 19, 2026 11:09 am EDT
Red Wing Apparel
Red Wing is dropping some workwear-ready apparel.
Red Wing

The Gist

Red Wing, renowned for its legendary, American-made boots, now brings its century-old dedication to rugged quality into a new line of work apparel. This inaugural collection promises the same exceptional durability and thoughtful design that defines its footwear, offered at accessible prices for blue-collar workers.

Key Takeaways

  • Red Wing is expanding beyond footwear for the first time with a dedicated line of work apparel.
  • The collection features graphic tees, long-sleeves and hoodies for men and women, specifically designed for blue-collar jobsite use.
  • Apparel is crafted from durable materials like 200 gsm cotton and includes reinforced stitching, with prices ranging from $26 to $60.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With a handful of instantly recognizable, cult-followed boot silhouettes and over 100 years of history delivering premium, American-made craftsmanship, Red Wing is one of those brands that doesn’t need an explanation. You buy it once and wear it for a lifetime.

The latest release from the heritage brand is looking to bring that same rugged quality to your closet. For the first time ever, Red Wing is expanding beyond footwear, releasing a dedicated line of tough-as-nails apparel.

Red Wing Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Red Wing Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Buy Here : $26
Red Wing Hoodie with Sleeve Print
Red Wing Hoodie with Sleeve Print
Buy Here : $56

The inaugural capsule, which features a variety of jobsite-approved graphic tees, long-sleeves and hoodies for both men and women, isn’t just nominally workwear, either — in classic Red Wing fashion, the collection is designed specifically for blue-collar workers to accompany the brand’s already robust lineup of work boots and PPE.

Solid is the best word to describe the new assortment of tops: the tees are all crafted from 200 gsm (about 6.5 oz), 100% ring-spun cotton jersey, while the hoodie’s cotton/poly fleece blend clocks in at a respectable 320 gsm. The worksite-ready construction expands beyond the fabric, with considered detailing that includes reinforced stitching, a rounded back tail for added coverage and a “human-centered fit” compiled from body-mapping data and industrial feedback. Equally impressive is the democratic pricing, which starts at $26 and runs to approximately $60 for the hoodie. 

Red Wing Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt With Sleeve Print
Red Wing Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt With Sleeve Print
Buy Here : $36
Red Wing Short Sleeve Wing Graphic T-Shirt
Red Wing Short Sleeve Wing Graphic T-Shirt
Buy Here : $26


Affordable pricing, an emphasis on durability and a commitment to work wear, not workwear — it’s an approach not dissimilar to other icons like Carhartt, Dickies and even the gold standard Camber. If Red Wing can deliver even a fraction of the same quality and craftsmanship as their legendary boots, the new apparel very well may end up included on that shortlist. Shop the new Red Wing Apparel collection here.

Meet your guide

Carl Caminetti

Carl Caminetti

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.
More from Carl Caminetti »

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