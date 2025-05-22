Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Ray-Ban’s Balorama Are the Deep-Cut Shades to Wear This Summer

It has heritage, mystery and enough of a wrap-around attitude to make an understated style statement

By Michael Stefanov
May 22, 2025 3:29 pm EDT
You need a pair of Balorama Sunglasses.
InsideHook / JB Lacroix / Getty

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Chances are, you’ve owned — or currently rock — a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers. And for good reason. The iconic silhouette flatters nearly every face shape and remains a forever mainstay of classic cool. Alongside the Aviator and cult-favorite Clubmaster, Ray-Ban’s lineup boasts several OG styles. But even sunglasses have micro-trends, and lately, you’ve probably noticed a surge of sleeker, futuristic frames donned by the style-savvy, the indie-cool crowd and on runway shows. Wraparound shades that imbue mystique and intrigue while shielding your eyes from the sun after a late night or (for some) an unwelcome paparazzi flash. And while that silhouette might feel hyper-current, it’s anything but new. Most of these styles are heavily inspired by — or are — a lesser-known gem in the Ray-Ban archive. One that deserves a spot in your summer rotation? The Balorama.

First introduced in 1967, the Ray-Ban Balorama shot to fame in 1971 when Clint Eastwood wore a pair as Inspector Harry Callahan in Dirty Harry. The sleek shades mirrored the character’s stoic, no-nonsense energy and helped define a new kind of quiet confidence at the time. From there, the Balorama took off, becoming a staple among artists, actors and subcultural tastemakers with an eye for edge. There’s always been a rock ’n’ roll attitude to the frame — echoed in Lou Reed’s nonchalance, the swagger of ’90s Britpop artists and Johnny Depp giving them his signature rakish spin. Madonna and Bono famously rocked them, and Will Smith launched them into the pop-culture stratosphere in Men in Black. Recently, A$AP Rocky joined the Balorama faithful. The rapper and style savant put his signature spin on the frame, unveiling a new blacked-out version with gold accents and those same sleek lines. It stays true to the original’s curved silhouette — now reimagined with Rocky’s design savvy and innate cool.

While the Balorama never quite reached the mainstream dominance of the Wayfarer or Aviator, it’s long been a go-to for those drawn to noir aesthetics as it offers anonymity with attitude. “The Ray-Ban Balorama is a true original — its wraparound design was groundbreaking when it launched in the ’60s, offering both bold style and functional coverage,” says Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, President of Ray-Ban. “It represents a fearless point of view and an unapologetic attitude.” On a press trip to Milan this past March with EssilorLuxottica — the parent company of Ray-Ban, Persol and many other brands — I received a preview of the eyewear folks will be rocking this season.

But it wasn’t until I stepped into the design room, where they spotlight key trends, that my suspicion was confirmed: the Balorama is a blueprint for what’s been dominating runways and street style. Oversized, wraparound shades are the mood — and the Balorama laid that groundwork decades ago. See, even sunglass styles — like all fashion — are somewhat cyclical. And while I’ll always champion authenticity and timelessness over trends, I dig this resurgence, and, like anything with originality, it inspires other brands. Credit where credit is due: the Balorama has been in the subculture, from its ’60s debut to the ’70s avant-garde, ’80s pop icons and ’90s alt-rock shoegazers to the artists of today. (Just look at Fontaines D.C., my current favorite band, rocking a similar vibe.) Sleek, minimal, futuristic and edgy, the Balorama always finds its way back.

Ray-Ban recently dropped a mega-sized Balorama, one of the best updates yet. Slightly oversized, it has “I’m in the room” energy while still maintaining its mystique. “The Balorama’s distinctive curves and sleek silhouette continue to resonate with tastemakers who value heritage, edge and statement-making eyewear. Now in its Mega era, and with a special Blacked Out style designed by A$AP Rocky, we are sure it will continue its iconic path,” says Del Vecchio. And we agree. It looked cool then, it looks cool now and it’ll still feel just as relevant in 2050. While I’ll always rock a Wayfarer, the Balorama has earned a spot in any sunglass rotation this summer. It’s not going anywhere.

Ray-Ban Mega Balorama
Ray-Ban Mega Balorama
buy here: $202
Ray-Ban Mega Balorama Blacked Out Collection
Ray-Ban Mega Balorama Blacked Out Collection
buy here: $282
Ray-Ban Classic Balorama
Ray-Ban Classic Balorama
Buy here: $231
Ray-Ban Mega Balorama Limited
Ray-Ban Mega Balorama Limited
buy here: $202

Leisure > Style
Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

