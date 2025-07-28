Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Rag & Bone’s Elevated Essentials Are Up to 75% Off

Major savings on lightweight tailoring, denim, refined shirts and more during the brand's end-of-season sale

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
July 28, 2025 11:04 am EDT
Rag & Bone sale
Transitional weather styles are severely discounted.
Rag & Bone

New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone is throwing its end-of-season sale now through August 4, and we’d be remiss not to inform you of the mind-boggling savings to be had. Known for its quality craftsmanship, classic designs and strong British tailoring influence, the brand is taking up to 75% off a collection of its refined shirting, timeless denim and handsome layers. Think retro-inspired long sleeves, cotton-blend flannel pants and elevated athletic jackets.

We know this selection of discounted goods might not exactly be screaming summertime outfitting, but we always say the best time to purchase your fall wardrobe is in the off-season. So if you’re a little maxed out on linen shirts and 5-inch shorts for the time being, maybe it’s time to invest in a chic blazer you can look forward to wearing in a couple of months (especially one that’s nearly $400 off).

You can shop Rag & Bone’s entire end-of-season sale here, or peruse below for a few deeply discounted styles we’re eyeing up.

Rag & Bone Finch Textured Striped Shirt
Rag & Bone Finch Textured Striped Shirt
Buy Here : $248 $88
Rag & Bone Melrose Tech Ponte Jacket
Rag & Bone Melrose Tech Ponte Jacket
Buy Here : $328 $147
Rag & Bone Standard Flannel Chino Pant
Rag & Bone Standard Flannel Chino Pant
Buy Here : $278 $98
Rag & Bone Matthew Plaid Shirt
Rag & Bone Matthew Plaid Shirt
Buy Here : $258 $91
Rag & Bone Haydon Straight Fit Cotton Chino Pants
Rag & Bone Haydon Straight Fit Cotton Chino Pants
Buy Here : $228 $81
Rag & Bone Pursuit Pace Blazer
Rag & Bone Pursuit Pace Blazer
Buy Here : $598 $210

