Rag & Bone’s Elevated Essentials Are Up to 75% Off

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone is throwing its end-of-season sale now through August 4, and we’d be remiss not to inform you of the mind-boggling savings to be had. Known for its quality craftsmanship, classic designs and strong British tailoring influence, the brand is taking up to 75% off a collection of its refined shirting, timeless denim and handsome layers. Think retro-inspired long sleeves, cotton-blend flannel pants and elevated athletic jackets.

We know this selection of discounted goods might not exactly be screaming summertime outfitting, but we always say the best time to purchase your fall wardrobe is in the off-season. So if you’re a little maxed out on linen shirts and 5-inch shorts for the time being, maybe it’s time to invest in a chic blazer you can look forward to wearing in a couple of months (especially one that’s nearly $400 off).

You can shop Rag & Bone’s entire end-of-season sale here, or peruse below for a few deeply discounted styles we’re eyeing up.