Leisure > Style

It’s Official: Paul Stuart Perfected the Golf Polo

Hit the links in style

By Carl Caminetti
April 25, 2025 9:36 am EDT
Paul Stuart golf
Paul Stuart's golf-ready polo is damn near perfect.
Paul Stuart

This time of year, pleasantries ushered in by spring — greenery, longer days, warmer weather — are only outdone by one thing: the glorious return of golf season. It’s finally time to dust off the clubs and return to the links for some rounds of good ol’ golf (and probably some brews, too).

A prerequisite to your permanent reinstatement on the green is gearing up with the proper garb. You’ve probably got a polo or two lying around, but are they really up to snuff? If that question resulted in even an ounce of hesitation, the answer is most likely a resounding no — which is where Paul Stuart golf comes in.

Paul Stuart’s golf collection is full of excellent staples.
Paul Stuart

The American retailer’s collection of swing-ready gear is world-class, buoyed by a variety of near-perfect pique and technical polos you’ll have to wear to believe. A variety of accompanying garb — twill shorts, cotton caps, even mid-season layers — rounds out the Paul Stuart golf offerings.

To help you prepare for the season ahead, we’ve highlighted the best that Paul Stuart has to offer in the realm of golf. Take a swing (and a scroll) at some exceptional gear below.

Shop Paul Stuart Golf

Paul Stuart Cotton Piqué Logo Polo
Paul Stuart Cotton Piqué Logo Polo
Buy Here : $95

Clocking in at under $100 (and currently offering a buy four, get one free deal), this pique shirt is the epitome of a good polo. The thoughtful three-button placket, ribbed knit collar and banded sleeve cuffs mean you can wear it on the green and in the office alike.

Paul Stuart Interlock Cotton Jersey Pullover Vest
Paul Stuart Interlock Cotton Jersey Pullover Vest
Buy Here : $250

Transitional weather never stood a chance.

Paul Stuart Cotton Twill Logo Short
Paul Stuart Cotton Twill Logo Short
Buy Here : $175

Free the legs with these stretch cotton shorts.

Paul Stuart Ultra Soft Deco Dot Performance Polo
Paul Stuart Ultra Soft Deco Dot Performance Polo
Buy Here : $250


Made in Italy and designed specifically for performance, this luxe, highly technical polo is crafted from recycled fiber for increased breathability and comfort.

Paul Stuart Logo Baseball Cap
Paul Stuart Logo Baseball Cap
Buy Here : $35

Keep the sun off your face with this tasteful 100% cotton cap.

Leisure > Style
Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
