What Constitutes a “Complete” Closet?

An informal menswear checklist, courtesy of Paul Stuart

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 28, 2025 12:36 pm EST
Paul Stuart
Paul Stuart's classics are completely necessary.
Paul Stuart

Much is made of menswear staples, especially around this time of year. That is, the essential items of clothing that the average man can’t live without, or shouldn’t: not so much sweats and tees (as much as that’s par for the course nowadays), but the cornerstones of any solid outfit that doesn’t rely on French terry or the hidden protection of four square walls. You’re probably familiar with many of these classics: the Oxford sports shirt — or Oxford, as it’s more colloquially known — the navy blazer, the five-pocket pant. Paul Stuart certainly is; these are the items that the legendary American brand has built its business around, delivering the best version of seminal menswear out there to legions of working men and well-dressed guys everywhere.

The Great Seasonal Sweater Upgrade Is Nigh
 The best thing you can do right this instant? Invest in some quality knitwear.

To that end, we have — with the help of Paul Stuart, naturally — compiled a list of all the styles that you do indeed need in the year 2025. These staples range from the casual pique polo to a rather sophisticated suede loafer, but all share one thing — an unequivocal place in your wardrobe rotation. Shop the best of Paul Stuart classics below.

Shop Paul Stuart Classics

The Four-Season Blazer

Without a doubt, every man should own a proper navy blazer. Paul Stuart’s take is better than most — generously cut from a luxe cashmere and fitted in the style of classic jackets, it’s at once flattering and wearable, with the added benefit of four-seasons use.

Paul Stuart Cashmere All Year Blazer
Paul Stuart Cashmere All Year Blazer
Buy Here : $2695

The Quilted Vest

Paul Stuart’s Quilted Vest isn’t your typical financial bro uniform. That is to say, the layerable zip is classed up with refined patterning and made in colors fit for a serious adult.

Paul Stuart Quilted Wool Vest
Paul Stuart Quilted Wool Vest
Buy Here : $750 $449

The Versatile Oxford

It should come as little surprise that a sharp Oxford blue sports shirt is top of a menswear essentials list. After all, it’s the only style you can wear with anything (and we mean anything).

Paul Stuart Oxford Logo Sport Shirt
Paul Stuart Oxford Logo Sport Shirt
Buy Here : $295

The Cashmere Crew

Crewneck sweaters are the bedrock of any seasonal wardrobe — light enough to pull off or stash at your desk, warm enough to stave off chill and versatile enough to wear to the office happy hour.

Paul Stuart Classic Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Paul Stuart Classic Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $750

The Pique Polo

For laid-back days, off days, green days. Need we say more?

Paul Stuart Cotton Piqué Logo Polo
Paul Stuart Cotton Piqué Logo Polo
Buy Here : $95

The Suit Separate Trousers

Every man needs a pair of formal-leaning pants, and, in a versatile grey, few are more sensible than these wool-flannel side-tab trousers.

Paul Stuart Wool Flannel Trousers
Paul Stuart Wool Flannel Trousers
Buy Here : $495 $297

The Everyday Cords

From the months of October to April (read: half of the year), no single item is more important than some particularly well-fitting corduroy pants. Wearable with everything from a tee to your finest houndstooth blazer, a crispy pair of 5-pocket pants will do right by you, day in and day out.

Paul Stuart Five Pocket Corduroy Trouser
Paul Stuart Five Pocket Corduroy Trouser
Buy Here : $450 $337

The Luxe Sock

Socks are one of the most obvious closet staples, but consider upgrading from your typical cornerstone six-pack to these luxurious cashmere rib joints.

Paul Stuart Cashmere Solid Ribbed Sock
Paul Stuart Cashmere Solid Ribbed Sock
Buy Here : $125 $74

The Proper Dress Shoe

In an increasingly casual workplace, it can feel odd to invest in a pair of proper dress shoes, but here Mr. Stuart out. An all-black pair of leather monk straps will pair with virtually anything in your closet and last you for years.

Paul Stuart Samson Monk Strap
Paul Stuart Samson Monk Strap
Buy Here : $995

The Rakish Loafer

The sophisticated shoe has become a bona fide staple — not just a workhorse leather penny loafer, but the proper, rakish suede style to pair with your finer tailoring or the odd festive outfit.

Paul Stuart Felix Suede Loafer
Paul Stuart Felix Suede Loafer
Buy Here : $550

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

