What Constitutes a “Complete” Closet?

Much is made of menswear staples, especially around this time of year. That is, the essential items of clothing that the average man can’t live without, or shouldn’t: not so much sweats and tees (as much as that’s par for the course nowadays), but the cornerstones of any solid outfit that doesn’t rely on French terry or the hidden protection of four square walls. You’re probably familiar with many of these classics: the Oxford sports shirt — or Oxford, as it’s more colloquially known — the navy blazer, the five-pocket pant. Paul Stuart certainly is; these are the items that the legendary American brand has built its business around, delivering the best version of seminal menswear out there to legions of working men and well-dressed guys everywhere.

To that end, we have — with the help of Paul Stuart, naturally — compiled a list of all the styles that you do indeed need in the year 2025. These staples range from the casual pique polo to a rather sophisticated suede loafer, but all share one thing — an unequivocal place in your wardrobe rotation. Shop the best of Paul Stuart classics below.

Shop Paul Stuart Classics

The Four-Season Blazer

Without a doubt, every man should own a proper navy blazer. Paul Stuart’s take is better than most — generously cut from a luxe cashmere and fitted in the style of classic jackets, it’s at once flattering and wearable, with the added benefit of four-seasons use.

The Quilted Vest

Paul Stuart’s Quilted Vest isn’t your typical financial bro uniform. That is to say, the layerable zip is classed up with refined patterning and made in colors fit for a serious adult.

The Versatile Oxford

It should come as little surprise that a sharp Oxford blue sports shirt is top of a menswear essentials list. After all, it’s the only style you can wear with anything (and we mean anything).

The Cashmere Crew

Crewneck sweaters are the bedrock of any seasonal wardrobe — light enough to pull off or stash at your desk, warm enough to stave off chill and versatile enough to wear to the office happy hour.

The Pique Polo

For laid-back days, off days, green days. Need we say more?

The Suit Separate Trousers

Every man needs a pair of formal-leaning pants, and, in a versatile grey, few are more sensible than these wool-flannel side-tab trousers.

The Everyday Cords

From the months of October to April (read: half of the year), no single item is more important than some particularly well-fitting corduroy pants. Wearable with everything from a tee to your finest houndstooth blazer, a crispy pair of 5-pocket pants will do right by you, day in and day out.

The Luxe Sock

Socks are one of the most obvious closet staples, but consider upgrading from your typical cornerstone six-pack to these luxurious cashmere rib joints.

The Proper Dress Shoe

In an increasingly casual workplace, it can feel odd to invest in a pair of proper dress shoes, but here Mr. Stuart out. An all-black pair of leather monk straps will pair with virtually anything in your closet and last you for years.

The Rakish Loafer

The sophisticated shoe has become a bona fide staple — not just a workhorse leather penny loafer, but the proper, rakish suede style to pair with your finer tailoring or the odd festive outfit.