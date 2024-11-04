The Great Seasonal Sweater Upgrade Is Nigh

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The end of the year is seeming busier than it’s ever been; holiday travel is imminent, with all the dinners trying to impress the in-laws and cursed family photos that come attached. Even if you’re planning on sheltering in place this winter, the mass of social entanglements — dinner dates, office parties, holiday bashes, frozen bar crawls — demand some real forethought, at least as far as wardrobes are concerned.

The first line of defense against the demands of festive cheer? Not the once-a-season velvet tuxedo or shearling-lined topcoat you’ll shed at the first sight of a crackling fire, that’s for sure. No, the soundest investment you can make in your closet this holiday season is an incredibly excellent, very wearable, endless versatile sweater. And Paul Stuart has just the batch of fresh knitwear to satisfy.

Combining luxurious materials (Italian-milled merino, cloud-like cashmere) and generous fits with arresting patterning — the best of which feels entirely reminiscent of ’80s feel-good holiday flicks — the capsule of sweaters, cardigans and pullovers offer your best opportunity for a deserved upgrade, both in quality and style.

From a swanky Argyle Crewneck to a Nordic-knit Fair Isle Cardigan, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite designs from Paul Stuart below. Get busy scrolling.

Shop Paul Stuart Knitwear

In between a downright festive palette and luxurious detailing, this Argyle crewneck might just be the single greatest layer you can bust out at the holiday office party.

A merino turtleneck is all but essential for the modern mans wardrobe, and few do it better than Paul Stuart.

Can’t decide whether to wear your cozy cardigan or debonair duffle coat?

Fisherman sweaters remain the greatest seasonal sweaters you can buy. Especially when they come in a tasteful mustard.

Perfect for your Scandinavian vacation…or, ice skating at Rockefeller Center.

Hunting rifle (and expansive rustic estate) not included.

Hybrid garments are nearly always proved abominations. Paul Stuarts Ribbed Sweater Jacket is the exception.

We don’t know which one is better; the ultra-soft, Scottish-woven cashmere on this charming V-Neck Sweater, or the dreamy ocean blue hue it comes in.

We can see it now — draped corduroy, burnished brogues and a whole lot of fair isle up top.

Paul Stuart may or may not have yanked this virgin wool regimental stripe turtleneck straight from a vintage winter formal.