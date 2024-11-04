Leisure > Style

The Great Seasonal Sweater Upgrade Is Nigh

The best thing you can do right this instant? Invest in some quality knitwear.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 4, 2024 11:09 am
Paul Stuart
Paul Stuart knitwear is the upgrade you need this fall.
Paul Stuart

The end of the year is seeming busier than it’s ever been; holiday travel is imminent, with all the dinners trying to impress the in-laws and cursed family photos that come attached. Even if you’re planning on sheltering in place this winter, the mass of social entanglements — dinner dates, office parties, holiday bashes, frozen bar crawls — demand some real forethought, at least as far as wardrobes are concerned.

The first line of defense against the demands of festive cheer? Not the once-a-season velvet tuxedo or shearling-lined topcoat you’ll shed at the first sight of a crackling fire, that’s for sure. No, the soundest investment you can make in your closet this holiday season is an incredibly excellent, very wearable, endless versatile sweater. And Paul Stuart has just the batch of fresh knitwear to satisfy.

Combining luxurious materials (Italian-milled merino, cloud-like cashmere) and generous fits with arresting patterning — the best of which feels entirely reminiscent of ’80s feel-good holiday flicks — the capsule of sweaters, cardigans and pullovers offer your best opportunity for a deserved upgrade, both in quality and style.

From a swanky Argyle Crewneck to a Nordic-knit Fair Isle Cardigan, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite designs from Paul Stuart below. Get busy scrolling.

Shop Paul Stuart Knitwear

Paul Stuart Wool Argyle Crewneck Sweater
Paul Stuart Wool Argyle Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $795

In between a downright festive palette and luxurious detailing, this Argyle crewneck might just be the single greatest layer you can bust out at the holiday office party.

Paul Stuart Merino Wool Turtleneck
Paul Stuart Merino Wool Turtleneck
Buy Here : $285

A merino turtleneck is all but essential for the modern mans wardrobe, and few do it better than Paul Stuart.

Paul Stuart Wool & Cashmere Cable Knit Toggle Cardigan
Paul Stuart Wool & Cashmere Cable Knit Toggle Cardigan
Buy Here : $2,595

Can’t decide whether to wear your cozy cardigan or debonair duffle coat?

Paul Stuart Wool Cable and Rib Crewneck Sweater
Paul Stuart Wool Cable and Rib Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $795

Fisherman sweaters remain the greatest seasonal sweaters you can buy. Especially when they come in a tasteful mustard.

Paul Stuart Fair Isle Cardigan
Paul Stuart Fair Isle Cardigan
Buy Here : $1,495

Perfect for your Scandinavian vacation…or, ice skating at Rockefeller Center.

Paul Stuart Cashmere & Suede Gun Patch Turtleneck
Paul Stuart Cashmere & Suede Gun Patch Turtleneck
Buy Here : $1,295

Hunting rifle (and expansive rustic estate) not included.

Paul Stuart Ribbed Sweater Jacket
Paul Stuart Ribbed Sweater Jacket
Buy Here : $995

Hybrid garments are nearly always proved abominations. Paul Stuarts Ribbed Sweater Jacket is the exception.

Paul Stuart Classic Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Paul Stuart Classic Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $750

We don’t know which one is better; the ultra-soft, Scottish-woven cashmere on this charming V-Neck Sweater, or the dreamy ocean blue hue it comes in.

Paul Stuart Shetland Wool Fair Isle Sweater
Paul Stuart Shetland Wool Fair Isle Sweater
Buy Here : $450

We can see it now — draped corduroy, burnished brogues and a whole lot of fair isle up top.

Paul Stuart Wool Regimental Stripe Turtleneck
Paul Stuart Wool Regimental Stripe Turtleneck
Buy Here : $695

Paul Stuart may or may not have yanked this virgin wool regimental stripe turtleneck straight from a vintage winter formal.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

