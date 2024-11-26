Everything We’re Shopping From the Orvis Black Friday Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello, Black Friday! The deals are rolling in earnest now, with a multitude of our favorite retailers embracing a season of savings and launching jaw-dropping sitewide sales. Orvis is chief among them — the Vermont-based outdoor retailer is offering 25% off a ton of its best-selling apparel and dog gear (including, as luck would have it, their quintessential barn coat and ultra-cozy perfect flannel) through the long weekend.)

Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite styles, all of which are marked down meaningfully (and many of which make an excellent gift for the hard-to-shop-for guy or New England truther.) These top picks span waxed jackets to classic corduroy chinos to hefty pullover fleeces, but they all share serious quality and the perfect holiday-coded vibe. Scroll on for the best of the Orvis Black Friday sale.