Everything We're Shopping From the Orvis Black Friday Sale

Save 25% off rugged apparel and dog gear

By Paolo Sandoval
November 26, 2024 11:21 am
Orvis

Hello, Black Friday! The deals are rolling in earnest now, with a multitude of our favorite retailers embracing a season of savings and launching jaw-dropping sitewide sales. Orvis is chief among them — the Vermont-based outdoor retailer is offering 25% off a ton of its best-selling apparel and dog gear (including, as luck would have it, their quintessential barn coat and ultra-cozy perfect flannel) through the long weekend.)

Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite styles, all of which are marked down meaningfully (and many of which make an excellent gift for the hard-to-shop-for guy or New England truther.) These top picks span waxed jackets to classic corduroy chinos to hefty pullover fleeces, but they all share serious quality and the perfect holiday-coded vibe. Scroll on for the best of the Orvis Black Friday sale.

Orvis Foliage Waxed Field Coat
Orvis Foliage Waxed Field Coat
Buy Here : $250 $188
Orvis 1856 Corduroy Chinos
Orvis 1856 Corduroy Chinos
Buy Here : $129 $97
Orvis Sharptail Pullover
Orvis Sharptail Pullover
Buy Here : $129 $97
Orvis DriCast Hoodie
Orvis DriCast Hoodie
Buy Here : $89 $67
Orvis Classic Barn Coat
Orvis Classic Barn Coat
Buy Here : $169 $127
Orvis Perfect Flannel Shirt
Orvis Perfect Flannel Shirt
Buy Here: $98 $74
Orvis 5-Pocket Stretch Twill Pants
Orvis 5-Pocket Stretch Twill Pants
Orvis : $98 $74
Orvis Best Friend Jacquard Sweater
Orvis Best Friend Jacquard Sweater
Buy Here : $169 $127
Orvis Perfect Flannel Pajama Bottoms
Orvis Perfect Flannel Pajama Bottoms
Buy Here : $98 $74

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

