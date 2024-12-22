Leisure > Style

Online Vintage Clothing Scams Are On the Rise

Both sellers and buyers have been affected

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 22, 2024 3:14 pm
Shopping for vintage clothes
Shopping for vintage clothing online can have some drawbacks.
Getty Images

There was once a time when finding the perfect article of vintage clothing was as much a matter of luck as anything else. That was before online shopping was widespread, where going into the right vintage shop or antique establishment at the right time could pay off in a big way. Now things are more widespread, making it easier to find in-demand items from all over the country — and the world.

That’s the good news. The bad news? It’s also gotten easier for scammers to take advantage of buyers online. As The Observer‘s Hannah Ewens reports, a growing number of online shoppers are sourcing on the experience because of deceptive listings. Ewens cites data showing an alarming figure: that 32% of buyers on secondhand clothing marketplaces were scammed in the last two years.

It isn’t only buyers who have experienced this, either: the same survey also found that 1,400 sellers believed themselves to be the victims of a scam at some point in the same period.

The presence of scamming on both sides of the equation is bad in and of itself, but it’s also led to distrust among both sellers and buyers. As The Observer‘s reporting points out, there are now entire online spaces dedicated to fraught interactions between the two, including one Instagram account with over half a million followers. Or, as Ewens phrases it, it’s led to a situation where “both sides are flip-flopping between being customer service and Karen.”

Dental Scams Are Gaining Ground on Social Media
Dental Scams Are Gaining Ground on Social Media
 Unlicensed dentists offering veneers can be a problem

Regulatory bodies have taken some measures to halt online retail scams. Last year, the INFORM Consumers Act went into effect in the U.S. Writing at CNBC, Gabrielle Fonrouge described the law as a way to increase the transparency around third-party online sellers dealing in large quantities of clothing. (Previously, it had been easier for scammers to use an alias.) It’s unlikely to bring scamming to an end completely, but it could make the online marketplace a little safer.

More Like This

Art on a wall
High-Profile Lawsuit Reveals Tips For Spotting Art Scams
Retro phone
Is There a Way to Reduce the Impact of Scams Targeting Seniors?
A glass of alcohol on top of twenty dollar bills.
This Might Be One of the Ugliest Whisky Scams Ever
Young woman on the beach phoning the bank for credit card support. Fraud, both in calls and online, is more likely to affect younger people.
New Studies Suggest Young People Are Twice as Susceptible to Scams

Leisure
Leisure > Style
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
Photos of the cars, trucks and SUVs we're most excited to drive in 2025, including models from Jaguar Land Rover, Bugatti, Scout Motors, Dodge and Ram
The 12 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2025
last minute Amazon gifts
20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
North Outdoor Pool at East Bank Club
I Spent 10 Hours at Chicago’s 350,000-Square-Foot Health Club
Young woman with reindeer headband and champagne bottle and glass
The 7 Best Champagnes for Every Holiday Occasion

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Shopping for vintage clothes

Online Vintage Clothing Scams Are On the Rise

From Tekla to Uniqlo this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: A Uniqlo Collab, Moon Boots and Trainers

Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down at Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale.

The Best of Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Section

Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.

Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches