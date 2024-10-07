Wellness

Dental Scams Are Gaining Ground on Social Media

Unlicensed dentists offering veneers can be a problem

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 7, 2024 4:46 pm
wind-up teeth
Are dental scams on the rise?
Getty Images

One of the subtler punchlines of the last season of Saturday Night Live involved a man buying facial reconstruction surgery on Groupon. The implication was pretty clear: there are some areas where a bargain price isn’t a good idea, and surgery is usually one of them. Still, the appeal of a good deal endures — and unfortunately, that’s left the door open for scammers to take advantage of people. Including those who’d like some improvements on their smile.

Earlier this year, the American Dental Association issued a warning about unlicensed dentists advertising veneer services. This isn’t simply a debate over licensing; as the Associated Press’s Matthew Perrone reported this week, Atlanta police recently arrested Brandon Dillard, a self-described “veneer specialist,” for practicing dentistry without a license.

Dillard’s work with veneers isn’t the only thing that led law enforcement to him. According to WSB-TV’s Justin Gray, he was also offering courses and workshops so that other people could, presumably, become unlicensed dentists themselves. The cost for these events was, as per WSB-TV’s reporting, over $6,000 per attendee. This was not happening in a vacuum, either: Dillard had quite a following on social media, with the AP reporting that he had over 158,000 followers on Instagram.

Take It From a Dentist: The 8 Best Products for Getting Whiter Teeth at Home
Take It From a Dentist: The 8 Best Products for Getting Whiter Teeth at Home
 And none of them will break the bank, either

Veneers aren’t the only dental procedure that’s led to some ethical gray areas recently. Earlier this year, HuffPost’s Lauren Burwell pointed out that tooth whitening licensing requirements vary from state to state — which emphasizes the importance of knowing what the local regulations are in your area.

While much of the focus on dentistry-related scams relates to the actions of unlicensed dentists, there have also been cases of fully licensed dentists engaging in unethical behavior for financial gain. As with any medical procedure, it’s always important to read the fine print — and if something seems too good to be true, it’s worth looking a little more deeply.

More Like This

Why More People Are Showing Up to the Dentist With Cracked Teeth This Year
Why More People Are Showing Up to the Dentist With Cracked Teeth This Year
Do Any At-Home Teeth-Whitening Products Actually Work? A Dentist Weighs In.
Do Any At-Home Teeth-Whitening Products Actually Work? A Dentist Weighs In.
Dental models
You Might Not Enjoy Dentistry Now — But Its History is So Much More Unnerving
NHL Dentists Are the Unsung Heroes of the Sports World
NHL Dentists Are the Unsung Heroes of the Sports World

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A biker riding an electric motorcycle from Verge
Verge Built a Groundbreaking Motorcycle. Is That What Bikers Want?
SNL Golf sketch
Nate Bargatze Showed Off Golf's Chaotic Side on a New "SNL"
CRISPR image
Scientists Made a Breakthrough Using CRISPR for Autoimmune Diseases
Don't sleep on these trails
The Most Underrated Hikes in America’s National Parks
From Empirical to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Field Jackets, Utility Knives and Watches
The best deals of the week
From Amazon Earbuds to Merrell Hikers: The 17 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

wind-up teeth

Dental Scams Are Gaining Ground on Social Media

Doctor looking at a chest x-ray

A New Lung Cancer Treatment Dramatically Slowed Its Growth

CRISPR image

Scientists Made a Breakthrough Using CRISPR for Autoimmune Diseases

Activia factory

New Clinical Trial Casts Doubt on the Effectiveness of a Probiotic

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer