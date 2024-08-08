A Comprehensive (and Shoppable) Guide to Olympic Celebrity Style

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
The Paris 2024 Olympics are winding down, and what a treat they were. Shock upsets, massive involvement, excitement and viewership, American exceptionalism. Snoop Dog. The City of Light has delivered on its promises of grandeur and spectacle, not least by shipping in a cohort of celebs to ogle in between events and during commercial breaks. The juiced LVMH and NBC presence has seen “friends of the brand” spottings skyrocket, with everyone from Kylie Jenner to Steven Spielberg rocking up to the games, often decked out in the American sponsors du jour.
Closet Constructor: Welcome to the Style OlympicsBrands have already taken home gold
With all these exciting, familiar and routinely well-dressed faces cropping up, we’ve donned our Inspector Clouseau hats and glued ourselves to our screens in an effort to put together a comprehensive list of all the best gear and garb popping up on celebs at the Paris 2024 Olympics, ranging from a Nick Jonas-endorsed field jacket to a $6,100 Louis Vuitton blazer that’s all but guaranteed to make you look as jacked as Jeremy Allen White. Below, the best celeb style we’ve spotted at the Olympics…so far.
Who: Musician Nick Jonas
What: It turns out you don’t need all three Jo-Bros for a show. Freshly shorn Nick Jonas has been popping up where we least expect him at the Paris 2024 Olympics — who knew he cared so much about Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification — but we can’t say we are not happy to see the musician, or his rare AP Royal Oak, which you most certainly can’t afford, bumming around the French festivities. His tasty “Kresage” hued field jacket is perhaps more of the average Peacock subscriber’s speed; while the Team USA-branded version is currently sold out, you can still grab the base model (on sale!) for fall below.
Who: Retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps
What: Is it just us, or does it kind of make sense the GOAT of men’s professional swimming would gravitate towards a watch named “Seamaster”? Michael Phelps’ twisted Omega Aqua Terra 150M — specifically, an elusive 18k “red” gold model with grey dial — might be nearly impossible to find, but the style can be yours for a cool $13,000 in a multitude of other colors, including the very on-trend two-toned black dial seen below.
Who: Louis Vuitton Creative Director Pharrell Williams
What: LVMH’s decision to become a last-minute main sponsor of the Olympics has, by all accounts, gone swimmingly, with the parent company’s multitude of labels taking center stage for proceedings. LVMH Crown jewel Louis Vuitton and its creative director Pharrell Williams have been a large part of that, and naturally, Williams has looked extra fly when lighting the Olympic torch and throwing massive parties for athletes and VIPs. His understated Kenzo Paris x Vardy hat is a perfect example — it’s beige perfection.
Who: Actor Jeremy Allen White
What: We bet you didn’t have The Bear’s JAW on your Olympic bucket list, and yet here we are. Allen-White popped up at the aforementioned Louis Vuitton party in a dastardly sharp black suit and knit polo, both courtesy of the brand, and we haven’t been able to stop thinking about the combo since. You probably don’t have his biceps — you might be able to rip his swag.
Who: Phoenix Suns and Team USA shooting guard Devin Booker
What: DBook is him. If you follow him on social media, you know that Suns guard has been out and about with his trusty vintage camcorder, linking and building with skateboarders and generally proving that he is the coolest member of Team USA by far. Equally swaggy is his Ralph Lauren Olympic Rings sweater, especially when dressed down with a pair of massive shorts.
