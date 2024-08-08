Leisure > Style

A Comprehensive (and Shoppable) Guide to Olympic Celebrity Style

The best celeb gear and garb we've spotted so far

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 8, 2024 12:21 pm
The Olympics have provided a ton of celeb sightings. And a ton of very good, very shoppable gear.
The Paris 2024 Olympics are winding down, and what a treat they were. Shock upsets, massive involvement, excitement and viewership, American exceptionalism. Snoop Dog. The City of Light has delivered on its promises of grandeur and spectacle, not least by shipping in a cohort of celebs to ogle in between events and during commercial breaks. The juiced LVMH and NBC presence has seen “friends of the brand” spottings skyrocket, with everyone from Kylie Jenner to Steven Spielberg rocking up to the games, often decked out in the American sponsors du jour.

Closet Constructor: Welcome to the Style Olympics
Closet Constructor: Welcome to the Style Olympics
 Brands have already taken home gold

With all these exciting, familiar and routinely well-dressed faces cropping up, we’ve donned our Inspector Clouseau hats and glued ourselves to our screens in an effort to put together a comprehensive list of all the best gear and garb popping up on celebs at the Paris 2024 Olympics, ranging from a Nick Jonas-endorsed field jacket to a $6,100 Louis Vuitton blazer that’s all but guaranteed to make you look as jacked as Jeremy Allen White. Below, the best celeb style we’ve spotted at the Olympics…so far.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 28: Nick Jonas attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Who: Musician Nick Jonas

What: It turns out you don’t need all three Jo-Bros for a show. Freshly shorn Nick Jonas has been popping up where we least expect him at the Paris 2024 Olympics — who knew he cared so much about Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification — but we can’t say we are not happy to see the musician, or his rare AP Royal Oak, which you most certainly can’t afford, bumming around the French festivities. His tasty “Kresage” hued field jacket is perhaps more of the average Peacock subscriber’s speed; while the Team USA-branded version is currently sold out, you can still grab the base model (on sale!) for fall below.

Polo Ralph Lauren Rustic Twill Insulated Field Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren Rustic Twill Insulated Field Jacket
Saks Fifth Ave : $298$209
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Michael Phelps attends Omega House Paris 2024 on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega)
Who: Retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps

What: Is it just us, or does it kind of make sense the GOAT of men’s professional swimming would gravitate towards a watch named “Seamaster”? Michael Phelps’ twisted Omega Aqua Terra 150M — specifically, an elusive 18k “red” gold model with grey dial — might be nearly impossible to find, but the style can be yours for a cool $13,000 in a multitude of other colors, including the very on-trend two-toned black dial seen below.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M
Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M
Omega : $13,000
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Pharrell Williams attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Who: Louis Vuitton Creative Director Pharrell Williams

What: LVMH’s decision to become a last-minute main sponsor of the Olympics has, by all accounts, gone swimmingly, with the parent company’s multitude of labels taking center stage for proceedings. LVMH Crown jewel Louis Vuitton and its creative director Pharrell Williams have been a large part of that, and naturally, Williams has looked extra fly when lighting the Olympic torch and throwing massive parties for athletes and VIPs. His understated Kenzo Paris x Vardy hat is a perfect example — it’s beige perfection.

Kenzo Paris x Verdy Utility Cap
Kenzo Paris x Verdy Utility Cap
Farfetch : $142
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Jeremy Allen White attends ‘Prelude To The Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)
Who: Actor Jeremy Allen White

What: We bet you didn’t have The Bear’s JAW on your Olympic bucket list, and yet here we are. Allen-White popped up at the aforementioned Louis Vuitton party in a dastardly sharp black suit and knit polo, both courtesy of the brand, and we haven’t been able to stop thinking about the combo since. You probably don’t have his biceps — you might be able to rip his swag.

Louis Vuitton Monogram Wool Evening Cutaway Jacket
Louis Vuitton Monogram Wool Evening Cutaway Jacket
Louis Vuitton : $6,100
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 1: Devin Booker attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Who: Phoenix Suns and Team USA shooting guard Devin Booker

What: DBook is him. If you follow him on social media, you know that Suns guard has been out and about with his trusty vintage camcorder, linking and building with skateboarders and generally proving that he is the coolest member of Team USA by far. Equally swaggy is his Ralph Lauren Olympic Rings sweater, especially when dressed down with a pair of massive shorts.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Flag Sweater
Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Flag Sweater
Ralph Lauren : $398

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

