Lululemon’s Latest Sweats Capsule Is Downright Massive

The new Big Cozy collection takes its name very seriously

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 20, 2025 10:29 am EDT
Lululemon Big Cozy
Lululemon is going big with their latest line of sweats.
Lululemon

Lululemon has some clear opinions on how your hoodies should fit this winter — it’s literally in the name of their latest capsule. The new Lululemon Big Cozy collection comes just as the weather is beginning to well and truly turn, and it makes no secret of where it stands when it comes to the trim athleisure versus oversized sweats debate, offering a variety of fleecy staples in oversized silhouettes.

The new drop features the typical casualwear you’d expect from Lululemon, ranging from relaxed joggers to zip hoodies to a new take on their popular heavyweight cotton tee, made over with a seasonal plush heavyweight fleece, ultra-smooth finish and all the extra room you could ask for. In typical Lululemon fashion, the majority of the pieces are versatile enough for both work and play, especially considering the current popularity of the newly introduced baggy fit.

We’ve highlighted the best of the Lululemon Big Cozy collection; check out the entire range here, and shop our top picks below.

Shop Lululemon Sweats

Lululemon Big Cozy Full-Zip Hoodie
Lululemon Big Cozy Full-Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $168
Lululemon Big Cozy Crew
Lululemon Big Cozy Crew
Buy Here : $148
Lululemon Big Cozy Jogger
Lululemon Big Cozy Jogger
Buy Here : $148
Lululemon Big Cozy Pullover Hoodie
Lululemon Big Cozy Pullover Hoodie
Buy Here : $158
Lululemon Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Lululemon Heavyweight Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

