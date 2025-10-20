Lululemon’s Latest Sweats Capsule Is Downright Massive

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lululemon has some clear opinions on how your hoodies should fit this winter — it’s literally in the name of their latest capsule. The new Lululemon Big Cozy collection comes just as the weather is beginning to well and truly turn, and it makes no secret of where it stands when it comes to the trim athleisure versus oversized sweats debate, offering a variety of fleecy staples in oversized silhouettes.

The new drop features the typical casualwear you’d expect from Lululemon, ranging from relaxed joggers to zip hoodies to a new take on their popular heavyweight cotton tee, made over with a seasonal plush heavyweight fleece, ultra-smooth finish and all the extra room you could ask for. In typical Lululemon fashion, the majority of the pieces are versatile enough for both work and play, especially considering the current popularity of the newly introduced baggy fit.

We’ve highlighted the best of the Lululemon Big Cozy collection; check out the entire range here, and shop our top picks below.

Shop Lululemon Sweats