Louis Vuitton Formalwear Goes Full Football

Starring “Friend of the House” and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 14, 2025 4:19 pm EDT
Hey, Jude, is that LV?
Louis Vuitton

Formalwear is coming home. Real Madrid and England maestro Jude Bellingham is taking his starboy qualities off the pitch, swapping a muddy Galácticos kit for jacquard suiting as the face of Louis Vuitton’s latest collection.

Designed by LV creative director Pharrell Williams, the New Formal Collection “reimagines the Maison’s quintessential creations with a modern flair,” according to a message from the French luxury house.

In practice, this means classic menswear staples, reimagined through Pharrell’s hyper-contemporary lens; evening shirts and singlet rings given the monogram treatment, leather-accented chore coats, even a pair of silk pajamas, all draped in a refined palette of navy, midnight and black. In typical LV fashion, the smattering of leather goods are particularly tasteful, with a variety of full-grain leather sling and messenger bags.

Louis Vuitton’s latest formalwear capsule is full of workwear-inspired staples.
Louis Vuitton

Photographed by visual artist Arnaud Lajeunie, “The New Formal Collection” presents Bellingham suited and booted in LV’s new range of modern tailoring and workwear silhouettes, with the midfield modeling a host of tonal tuxedos, louche cashmere half-zips and luxe workwear-inspired outerwear — effortlessly sophisticated, much like Bellingham’s play style.

The partnership makes sense, in more ways than one. The midfielder is no rookie (Bellingham previously featured prominently in Skims’ athlete-heavy mens launch) and has long had a relationship with Louis Vuitton, making it official as a “Friend of the Brand” nearly a year ago. His team, Real Madrid, has a similar situation with the French fashion house, who recently announced they’ll be supplying an exclusive travel collection for the football club.

The Real Madrid superstar the latest in a long line of Louis Vuitton athlete-models.
Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s latest batch of formalwear arrives in stores on August 28; you can view the entire collection here. For now, just enjoy the photos of Jude.

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

