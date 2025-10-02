Lee and Paul Smith Quietly Dropped a Denim Collaboration. Now It’s on Sale.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.



A knight and some cowboys decided to make a pair of jeans isn’t the set-up to a bad dad joke, it’s the basis for one of the best collabs of the year.

British designer (and OBE) Paul Smith and classic Americana jean makers Lee have teamed up for a trans-Atlantic denim collection; the capsule, which was teased at this year’s Pitti Uomo and launched a few months back, combines the former’s signature playful sartorialism with staple styles from the latter’s heritage designs for a 14-piece limited capsule of Lee x Paul Smith jeans, denim jackets and Western shirts full of primo selvedge pieces and frisky printed florals.

The collaboration was criminally undersung, which probably explains why we found a variety of the collab’s printed styles quietly floating around on sale, including a reimagined version (in a sturdy selvedge, no less) of Lee’s classic 101 Jeans and Storm Rider Jacket. On the bright side, you can now snag select pieces from the Lee x Paul Smith collaboration for upwards of 30% off. We’ve selected the stock you shouldn’t miss out on — find it below.

Shop the Lee x Paul Smith Sale