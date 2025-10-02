Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Lee and Paul Smith Quietly Dropped a Denim Collaboration. Now It’s on Sale.

Don't miss this trans-Atlantic capsule collection

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 2, 2025 11:56 am EDT
Paul Smith x Lee
The Paul Smith x Lee capsule is full of great denim...and currently on sale.
Lee

A knight and some cowboys decided to make a pair of jeans isn’t the set-up to a bad dad joke, it’s the basis for one of the best collabs of the year.

British designer (and OBE) Paul Smith and classic Americana jean makers Lee have teamed up for a trans-Atlantic denim collection; the capsule, which was teased at this year’s Pitti Uomo and launched a few months back, combines the former’s signature playful sartorialism with staple styles from the latter’s heritage designs for a 14-piece limited capsule of Lee x Paul Smith jeans, denim jackets and Western shirts full of primo selvedge pieces and frisky printed florals.

The collaboration was criminally undersung, which probably explains why we found a variety of the collab’s printed styles quietly floating around on sale, including a reimagined version (in a sturdy selvedge, no less) of Lee’s classic 101 Jeans and Storm Rider Jacket. On the bright side, you can now snag select pieces from the Lee x Paul Smith collaboration for upwards of 30% off. We’ve selected the stock you shouldn’t miss out on — find it below.

Shop the Lee x Paul Smith Sale

Lee x Paul Smith Selvedge 101 Rider Jean
Lee x Paul Smith Selvedge 101 Rider Jean
Buy Here : $225 $180
Lee x Paul Smith Label Tee
Lee x Paul Smith Label Tee
Buy Here : $95 $67
Lee x Paul Smith Selvedge Storm Rider Jacket
Lee x Paul Smith Selvedge Storm Rider Jacket
Buy Here : $455 $309
Lee x Paul Smith Carpenter Pant
Lee x Paul Smith Carpenter Pant
Buy Here : $230 $160
Lee x Paul Smith Western Shirt
Lee x Paul Smith Western Shirt
Buy Here : $225 $158
Lee x Paul Smith Jacquard Collarless Chore Coat
Lee x Paul Smith Jacquard Collarless Chore Coat
Buy Here : $320 $225

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

